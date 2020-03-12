Pause your travel plans

12 March 2020 13:51 IST

How the fast-becoming pandemic of the novel Coronavirus is disrupting travel in India

Vishal Radhakrishnan, 31, last December, planned a 15-day Euro trip with his sister, who lives in the US. It was to be his first long vacation in nearly two years. Leave approved, flights and hotels booked, he was eager for his first visit to England, Spain, and Italy. He never imagined an epidemic would put an end to his plans.

As we go to press, according to the WHO, 463 people have died and over 9,172 affected by COVID-19 in Italy, which has the most serious outbreak after China.

Though the number of cases in Spain is comparatively less at 1,622 (according to Spain’s Health Ministry), it, definitely, is not safe for Vishal to vacation. “I hope to visit some parts of England at least,” he says, even as the number of cases in the UK rose to 323. With the US restricting travel, his sister has backed out of the trip. Vishal is now figuring out cancellations and refunds. “Help desks aren’t really helpful because they are flooded with calls. So, I might need to visit the airlines and travel booking agencies in person to sort this out,” he says.

Advertising

Advertising

Back home

India is monitoring its gates closely to curb the spread of the disease.

An advisory from the Bureau of Immigration announced the suspension of visas granted on or before March 3 to nationals of Italy, Iran, South Korea and Japan, who have not entered the country yet. The advisory also added that all foreign and Indian nationals entering India from any port are required to furnish a self-declaration form (including phone number, address in India, and travel history), to health and immigration officials. India, in February, had cancelled existing e-visas issued to all foreign nationals of China and advised Indians to avoid travelling to the country.

Meanwhile, airlines, hotels, tour operators and other travel-related offices are attempting to decrease the disruption caused by the disease. Travel operator, Ixigo, has announced a full refund for all flight bookings to China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Spain, Singapore, South Korea and Japan. The policy is applicable on both one-way and return bookings for travel dates upto March 31.

Its co-founder Rajnish Kumar expects the situation to improve in the summer travel season. He adds, “While we have seen a slowdown in the top countries impacted, there is still a demand to travel to other areas. On the international front, people are still actively booking their vacations for places like Sri Lanka, Maldives, Vietnam, Thailand and Bhutan.”

Airbnb is letting hosts and guests from severely affected regions cancel reservations without charges. Anyone who can’t complete their trip due to official travel restrictions, medical or disease control duties, flight or ground transport cancellation initiated by the provider due to COVID-19, or suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 are also exempted from cancellation fee.

Air India, GoAir, IndiGo, Emirates among other airlines have announced full refunds on cancelled flights on select routes. But many passengers on social media, who cancelled their travel due to the fear of contracting the disease, expressed their displeasure on being charged a cancellation fee.

Emirates has asked its staff to take unpaid leave for up to a month, as demand for air travel has plummeted. Its Chief Operating Officer, Adel Al Redha, says, “With the outbreak of COVID-19, some countries have imposed travel restrictions on entry for operating crew and passengers, which has resulted in Emirates having to amend its operating schedule by either reducing frequencies or cancelling flights to specific destinations.”

Vinay Malhotra, VFS’ Regional Group COO for South Asia, Middle East & North Africa, and Americas, says, “We are exploring steps to assuage the concerns of people about busy public areas due to the nature of the virus. For example, for visa customers who want to avoid returning to the visa centres to pick up their passports, we are considering discounted rates on courier return services so their processed passports can be delivered to their home or office instead. We are also contemplating lower fees for our Visa at your Doorstep service, for those customers who are requesting an alternative to visiting the centres to submit visa applications.

Increasing panic

Cindu Muthuvairavan works for a Danish company in Sharjah. “Business trips are not advised unless the situation is very important,” she says, “Working from home is encouraged.” The United Arab Emirates’ Ministry of Health and Prevention said people entering the country will have to undergo medical check-ups. The country with a majority of expats has already shut daycare centres and instructed schools to close. Many of Cindu’s Indian colleagues’ plans to travel home during summer now appear uncertain.

Now, domestic travel is also being disrupted in India. Mayur Venkatesh, a sales engineer from Coimbatore, says, “My job requires me to travel extensively. Even the regular places (like hotels) where I stay, now seem to be a potential threat. You never know who was there before. This creates a roadblock for business plans. Some things can be discussed over the phone, but there are key decisions that can only be finalised in a face to face meeting. In such circumstances, the COVID-19 threat becomes a huge hindrance.”

April is usually the onset of summer vacation in India, but travel goals for this year will have to wait.

Dial 011-23978046 to reach the 24x7 helpline number or e-mail ncov2019@gmail.com with queries