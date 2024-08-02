ADVERTISEMENT

Patients saved ₹28,000 crore by buying medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras: Nadda

Published - August 02, 2024 04:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Union Health Minister said 1,965 drugs and 235 medical devices are sold through Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country and are available at the centres at a discounted price

PTI

A view of a Jan Aushadhi Kendra in Tiruchi | Photo Credit: MOORTHY M

Medicines and medical devices sold at affordable prices under the Prime Minister Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana have helped people save more than ₹28,000 crore so far, Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda said in the Lok Sabha on Friday, August 2, 2024.

The Minister said 1,965 drugs and 235 medical devices are sold through Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country and are available at the centres at a discounted price of up to 52 to 80 per cent. Because of the reduction of prices at Jan Aushadhi Kendras, patients have been able to save ₹28,000 crore so far, Mr. Nadda said during the Question Hour.

Primary healthcare registers rise in expenditure with reduction in out-of-pocket treatment cost: Economic Survey

In addition, the Health Minister said, patients were able to save ₹24,273 crore after buying medicines and medical devices under the Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) scheme.

The Prime Minister Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana is a scheme launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals to provide quality generic medicines at affordable prices to all, particularly the poor and disadvantaged, through exclusive outlets called Jan Aushadhi Kendra.

The scheme's vision is to bring down the healthcare budget of every citizen by providing quality generic medicines at affordable prices.

Launched in 2015, AMRIT is a flagship scheme of the Union Health Ministry to provide medicines for various diseases, including critical illnesses such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases, at highly subsidised rates to the public.

