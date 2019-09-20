Participants of Coimbatore Marathon reach out to chronic patients

This is the seventh edition of Coimbatore Marathon that has, through the years, raised funds for Coimbatore Cancer Foundation (CCF) for its cancer awareness drives and outreach programmes. This year the marathon has an added dimension as the registration money will also go towards Aravanaippu, a special home-based palliative care launched by CCF on April 29.

A Maruti Eeco picks me up to take me to Karadivavi where CCF has its palliative care outreach programme. Heartwarmingly, the transport van that S Andrew Anthony is driving has been donated by students of the National Model School who raised money to buy the vehicle through cultural events. Seated inside are the other healthcare members made up of Palliative Care Physician, Dr Harsha Singh, Staff Nurse S Amutha, Ward Assistant R Sivagami and Social Worker/Counsellor KR Alagappan who travel to Karadivavi, Monday to Friday, to dispense treatment, medicine, counselling or just an ear. “Sometimes that is all they are looking for; someone to talk to,” says Dr Harsha.

It is approximately 35 km to Karadivavi and Dr Harsha uses the time to explain the project. “We conducted a survey with the help of PSG College’s MSW students who went from door to door of the 712 households to see if there was anyone there who needed palliative care. Sixty-five people were shortlisted.” These were patients with dementia, cancer, paralysis, HIV and other chronic illnesses.

Dr Harsha and Amutha trained in palliative care for two months at Pallium India and returned to run Aravanaippu. They were given space at the Rural Health Centre of PSG in Karadavavi. “A lot of preliminary work went into setting up this initiative. Dr Balaji and his team interacted with government officials, gram sabha panchayats and so on. We work in tandem with government agencies in delivering medical aid to the patients. There are many government schemes and benefits but most people are not even aware of them.”

We reach the immaculately maintained PSG Rural Health Centre and wait, as Amutha dresses the foot of a recent amputee. “Those who can come here for dressings, stitches, etc, as it is a sterile environment. For others, we go to their homes,” explains Amutha, who spends some time chatting with the man to ensure he will come back to change the dressing in a couple of days.

We then drive off to call on Mariammal. The 52 year old couldn’t walk, was depressed at her helplessness and suicidal, says Harsha. “She kept saying she and her husband would end their lives. We spoke to her and, more importantly, listened to her. She was a regular temple goer but could no longer do so because she couldn’t walk without support.” Along with a patient hearing, Aravanaippu gave her a walker and a pair of special slippers (she is diabetic). Mariammal has resumed her temple visits. “Vaango, okkarungo,” she invites us with a smile. “We come here and check her BP, sugar and other parameters. We give her medicines she can’t afford to buy. Mariammal’s body ache has reduced and her depression has lifted. There is no more talk of suicide,” says Harsha.

What it’s about Aravanaippu is the brainchild of Dr T Balaji, Director CCF. “It is important that people know where the money is going. We are not squandering it. We are approaching sponsors of the marathon, and indeed any company, to select a village near their workspace and we will provide a similar kind of service. I dream of at least 10 vans fanning out of Coimbatore to rural areas to help people who cannot access medical care in the city. We are working towards setting up 10 more units in three years time that will provide services to more villages. Karadivavi is a working model. We have to see how much difference we are actually bringing about in the community in the village.”

Besides the funds raised by the Coimbatore Marathon, ZF Wind Power Coimbatore (India), as part of its CSR activity has donated a sum of 30 lakhs to get the Aravanaippu Palliative care services started. National Model school has donated the Medical Transport vehicle in which the Palliative Care Team goes on its outreach visits.

Of course, not all outcomes are happy. “Sometimes we have found the person chained up. They haven’t been fed or cleaned and lie in filth, dying slowly,” The team has often stepped in just in time to clean, feed and hold the person’s hand as he/she breathes her last. “That is when we thought, ‘why not sensitise the community in palliative care?’ We are now trying to build a community volunteer base where someone will at least peep in on such patients and may be offer them water or food or just spend a little time with them.”

Sometimes it is the little things that are bigger issue than the disease itself, says Harsha. “Someone may have stopped moving out of their homes because they have a disfiguring cancerous wound on their face. We offer them masks, so they can move about freely. Or provide sling bags to those embarrassed to be seen with the urobag they are strapped to.”

In the case of 28-year-old Vignesh who was paralysed after being knocked down by a wave, his parents are struggling to cope with the expenses. Sterile gauze pads to clean his bed sores are very expensive. “So we have taught his mom to make cheaper alternatives and to clean and dress his wounds. Vignesh refused to allow us to dress his wounds. That can become a cause of depression.”

About Pallium India Pallium India is a national registered charitable trust formed in 2003 aimed at providing quality palliative care and effective pain relief for patients in India. Dr MR Rajagopal is its founder and chairman.

There are heart-rending stories, but also those that uplift, says Harsha. “Initially suspicious of us, they now treat us like family. Often, we just drop in to chat with them. They feel nice and we feel good that there is some semblance of normality in their lives that was otherwise full of pain and sadness. When we see that change, though we realise we neither extend their life nor hasten their end, we can certainly improve its quality.”