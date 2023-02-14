  • Among girls, 30% said they seriously considered attempting suicide, double the rate among boys and up almost 60% from a decade ago.
  • Almost 20% of girls reported experiencing rape or other sexual violence in the previous year, also an increase over previous years.
  • Almost half of LGBTQ students said they had seriously considered a suicide attempt.
  • More than a quarter of American Indians and Alaska Natives said they had seriously considered a suicide attempt — higher than other races and ethnicities.
  • Feelings of persistent sadness and hopelessness affected more than one-third of kids of all races and ethnicities and increased over previous years.
  • Recent poor mental health was reported by half of LGBTQ kids and almost one-third of American Indian and Alaska Native youth.