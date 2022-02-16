Pandemic fuelling dry eye condition: How to avoid it?

Chronic dry eye is a “potentially serious” condition, warn Chronic dry eye is a “potentially serious” condition

Unusual lifestyle and prolonged working hours in the Work From Home (WFH) format necessitated by the pandemic has given rise to chronic dry eyes among a large number of people in the country, ophthalmologists said. Chronic dry eye is a “potentially serious” condition that can result in eye discomfort and vision issues, they said. “Dry eye problem has become rampant during the Covid-19 pandemic due to changes in lifestyle. Increase in screen time, disruption in nutritious eating habits, and irregular sleep patterns are causing a rise in dry eye cases,” said Dr. Nitin Deshpande, Director, Shree Ramkrishna Netralaya. He said staying indoors or at home has contributed to the rise in cases of dry eyes as well as aggravating the symptoms. “Indoor air quality causes dry eyes. Air conditioning increases airflow over the eyes. This combined with work in front of screens,- causes increased evaporation of tears leading to dryness of eyes,” he said. According to eye specialists, improper diet due to changes in cooking and dining routine has led to the lack of essential fatty acids, Vitamin A, Vitamin D in the body which are important to maintaining eye health. Besides, improper sleep is contributing to dry eyes by reducing eye fluid quantity. “With the increased use of electronic devices, the screen time has gone up tremendously. Increased screen time is the major factor for dry eyes. The normal blink rate is 15 blinks per minute. Screen time has reduced the blink rate to 5 to 7 blinks per minute,” he said. “Fewer blinks and incomplete blinks reduce moisture on the surface of the eyes. Blue light from the screen as per evidence does not damage eyes but it can affect sleep patterns. Improper sleep may cause dryness of the eyes, he added. Also, the improper fitting of the Covid-19 protocol mask contributes to the dryness of the eyes. “Breathing with a mask causes air to flow upwards and results in evaporation of tears. Taping the mask over the nose can prevent upward airflow and help in addressing dry eyes problem,” Dr Deshpande added.

20:20:20 pattern

Ophthalmologists have recommended people to follow the 20:20:20 pattern. People are advised to take breaks from the screen every 20 minute and look at an object 20 feet away for 20 seconds. One needs to blink frequently, wear a mask fitting properly to prevent upward flow of air. The smartphone or laptop screen should be off 2-3 hours before bedtime. “Use lubricating eye drops and see a doctor if there is any trouble,” said Dr Prerana Shah, Consulting Opthalmologist & Vitreoretinal Surgeon. “Regular eye tests can prevent problems at a stage where they can be treated with the best results. Therefore, the timely detection is a vital part of eye care,” she said.