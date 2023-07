Pandemic effect: Schools notice drastic increase in tech dependency among young children

July 20, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated July 21, 2023 10:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

How much technology is too much technology? Educationists and experts say that it is when kindergarten or primary school student starts asking their teachers to give them mobile phones to play.

Many schools across the city have observed that in the two years since the pandemic, technological dependency or preference among children has increased drastically. A pre-school staffer recently noted on social media that students were often playing with their pencil kits or dusters in classrooms pretending that they were their phones.

While most schools have a strict, no-phone/gadget policy at school, they said that not much could be done when parents themselves start using phones as a way to pacify their children. “There have been a few cases where younger children have asked for a particular gadget. We discourage the use of any kind of gadgets in schools. Even the LED panels in classrooms are completely operated by the teachers,” said Sunil Fernandes S.J., principal, St. Joseph’s Boys High School.

Ways to reduce tech usage among children as suggested by Dr. Manoj Sharma Spend quality time at home when everyone is present or before sleep without technology Practice digital fasting and engage children in conversations, storytelling or any other leisurely activities instead of letting them watch a TV series or a video on phone Engage children in physical activities in the evenings Notice any changes in the child’s behaviour. If they get irritated or throw tantrums when the phone is not given or if there are increased tech preferences, seek counselling or medical help If there is any psycho-pathology existing (such as ADHD), then bring the increase tech preference patterns to the attention of the professional who is already helping

“At home, when the children throw tantrums or are cranky, we have observed that some parents give them their phones as it will keep them occupied or distract them. We give them regular instructions to reduce this. At the school, we believe in creating healthy alternatives to handle the children, maybe by engaging them in activities of solving a puzzle or playing word building or taking a walk inside the school,” he added.

The increased preference of children to use technology has been identified as a concern even at the SHUT clinic at NIMHANS, one of the premier technology de-addiction and counselling clinics in the country.

“When they do not have any structured activities, there is a preference among children to spend time with technology. Many factors like urban families and single-child families contribute to the use and preference of technology among children. We have seen young parents of children who are five to six years old come to our clinic and seek advice on how to reduce tech use,” said Manoj Sharma, professor of clinical psychology and coordinator of the SHUT clinic.

He further said, “The kind of queries we are getting on our helpline and even when we go to schools or parent talks, where they want to know how to manage tech usage among children clearly indicates that this an emerging concern.”

While there were reports of excessive smartphone and social media use among adolescents and high school students before, schools have noticed that the levels of these have gone up in the recent past.

“The older students use a lot of Instagram. In many cases, even their parents do not know that they have these accounts. They sometimes bring their phones to school and use them in the washrooms without our knowledge. While we ask for WhatsApp numbers to add their parents in the groups, they instead give their own numbers now,” noted Saraswathi, principal at Vasavi Vidyanikethan. While acknowledging that this has definitely had an impact on the academic abilities of the children, she said that parents should take more responsibility to tackle these problems.

Addressing this issue, Dr. Sharma said, “I have observed that young adolescents have good knowledge of healthy and unhealthy patterns of usage, but they lack strategies or skills to have efficient use of technology. It contributes to a casual attitude towards screen use.”