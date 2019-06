Cyrus Poonawalla, founder and Chairman of the Serum Institute of India, received an honorary degree from the University of Oxford for his work in the field of life-saving vaccines and philanthropy.

Mr. Poonawalla was awarded his degree on Wednesday at the world-famous university’s annual Encaenia academic ceremony alongside Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan as part of a total 2019 cohort of eight honorary degrees.