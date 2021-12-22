Health

Oxford, AstraZeneca launch work on Omicron-targeted vaccine

22 December 2021

A research group leader at Oxford told the Financial Times that preliminary steps in producing the updated vaccine have been taken in case it is needed, together with their partners AstraZeneca.

The Oxford University and the AstraZeneca Plc have begun work to produce an Omicron-targeted version of their coronavirus vaccine, the Financial Times reported on December 21.

A research group leader at Oxford, Sandy Douglas, told the paper that preliminary steps in producing the updated vaccine have been taken in case it is needed, together with their partners AstraZeneca.

“Adenovirus-based vaccines [such as that made by Oxford/AstraZeneca] could in principle be used to respond to any new variant more rapidly than some may previously have realised.”

AstraZeneca and Oxford did not immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours.

