Health

Over three crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in balance with States/UTs: Health Ministry

The gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine is presently 12 to 16 weeks. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
Special Correspondent NEW DELHI: 25 July 2021 16:05 IST
Updated: 25 July 2021 16:05 IST

51,18,210 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, says Health Ministry

More than 3.29 crore (3,29,38,559) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Health Ministry said in a release on Sunday.

It added that more than 45.37 crore (45,37,70,580) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 42,08,32,021 doses (as per data available at 8 a.m. on July 25).

The Ministry said that 51,18,210 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. “India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 43 crore yesterday,” said the release.

Advertising
Advertising

It added that with substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,18,756 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 45.62 crore (45,62,89,567) tests so far.

Comments
More In National Health
vaccines
Read more...