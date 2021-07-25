Over three crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in balance with States/UTs: Health Ministry

NEW DELHI:

51,18,210 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, says Health Ministry

More than 3.29 crore (3,29,38,559) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Health Ministry said in a release on Sunday.

It added that more than 45.37 crore (45,37,70,580) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 42,08,32,021 doses (as per data available at 8 a.m. on July 25).

The Ministry said that 51,18,210 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. “India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 43 crore yesterday,” said the release.

It added that with substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,18,756 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 45.62 crore (45,62,89,567) tests so far.