Health

Over three crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in balance with States/UTs: Health Ministry

The gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine is presently 12 to 16 weeks.   | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

More than 3.29 crore (3,29,38,559) balance and unutilised COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the Health Ministry said in a release on Sunday.

It added that more than 45.37 crore (45,37,70,580) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 11,79,010 doses are in the pipeline. Of this, the total consumption including wastage is 42,08,32,021 doses (as per data available at 8 a.m. on July 25).

The Ministry said that 51,18,210 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours. “India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crossed the landmark of 43 crore yesterday,” said the release.

It added that with substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,18,756 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 45.62 crore (45,62,89,567) tests so far.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 25, 2021 4:05:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/health/over-three-crore-covid-19-vaccine-doses-in-balance-with-statesut-health-ministry/article35521985.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY