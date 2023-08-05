August 05, 2023 02:07 pm | Updated 02:07 pm IST - Bengaluru

Over 60,000 patients with bone and joint problems have been treated in the Out-patient Department (OPD) of Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru after non-Covid services resumed following the second wave of the pandemic.

Victoria Hospital, affiliated to Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), was the first designated hospital in Karnataka for the treatment of COVID patients.

To spread awareness about bone and joint disorders, the Indian Orthopaedic Association has been observing the first week of August as the ‘Bone and Joint’ week since 2012. The theme for this year is ‘Each one Train one Save one’.

Bone and joint disorders are a major health concern

Bone and joint disorders are one of the major health problems in India. Around one in five among the elderly and post-menopausal women suffer from one or the other bone and joint disorder. Globally, degenerative arthritis of the hip and knee in the elderly is ranked 11th as a contributing factor to disability.

With increasing age, musculoskeletal tissue shows increased fragility of bone and loss of resilience of cartilage, ligament elasticity and muscular strength, compromising their routine life..

When to seek medical help for bone and joint disorders

Persistent low backache and joint pain

Vague bone ache

Inability to walk long distances

Pain affecting quality of work, life or recreation

Deformities

BMCRI Dean and Director Ramesh Krishna K. said about 2,500 emergency procedures and surgeries, including fracture fixation, 250 joint replacements, 200 arthroscopic (key-hole) knee and shoulder surgeries, 100 limb reconstruction and deformity correction surgeries, 30 spine surgeries, and 150 clubfoot corrections, were carried out in the hospital in the last one year.

“A dedicated Physiotherapy Department, working alongside the Department of Orthopedics, helps with physiotherapy of out-patients as well as rehabilitation of the in-patient operated cases,” he said.

Bone mineral density evaluation camp

To mark the week and the National Bone and Joint Day, observed on August 4, the Department of Orthopaedics at the hospital conducted a free bone mineral density evaluation camp at BMCRI and the hospital for early detection of osteoporosis in patients. Early detection and treatment of osteoporosis are vital to prevent complications, including pathological fractures, in the elderly and in post-menopausal women, the doctor said.

Awareness programmes about bone and joint health and basic life support training programme for the first responders (mainly health care professionals such as nursing officers, Group D, security, housekeeping staff and students) were conducted during the week.

Dr. Krishna said food habits and physical activity are vital to maintain bone and joint health. “Dietary intake of calcium, vitamin D and proteins may be a more pragmatic option even though drug therapy is a first line option to reduce the risk of fractures,” he said.

Dairy products are the main food sources providing bone-beneficial nutrients, such as calcium, phosphorus and magnesium. Fermented milk products, such as yogurt or soft cheese, are also an important source of calcium, phosphorus and protein.

