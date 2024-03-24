Organ transplants | Health Ministry concerned over States not compiling donor data 

March 24, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has expressed concern over some States not compiling living and deceased donors’ data, which were essential to monitor the implementation of the organ transplantation programme and prevent commercial dealings in organs.

In an advisory to all States recently, the MoHFW noted the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO), established under the Transplantation of Human Organs and Tissues Act (THOTA), 1994, was an apex organisation to provide for an efficient and organised system of organ procurement and distribution in the country, and maintain a national registry of donors and recipients of organs and tissues, sources in the Transplant Authority of Tamil Nadu said.

No system in place

To fulfil the mandate, the hospitals carrying out organ and tissue transplantation/ retrieval/tissue banking were required to link with NOTTO and provide both living and deceased organ and tissue donation and transplantation data for the National Registry. However, it was observed that data, especially living donor data, were either incomplete or not provided by the States. Also, some States did not have a system for collecting living donor data.

The Ministry asked State Health Secretaries to instruct all licensed or registered transplant hospital (Organ Transplant, Non-Transplant Retrieval Centres, and Tissue Banks) to get linked up with the NOTTO web portal. Every transplanting hospital needed to register patients requiring transplants in the ‘subject demography format’ as available on the NOTTO web portal and update their status on regular basis.

The advisory said that to maintain the National Registry, it was essential that the data were updated online on a regular basis and monthly offline report related to deceased as well as living donors was required to be compiled, verified and provided to NOTTO through the proper channel.

The State Appropriate Authority (SAA), which had powers of a civil court under the Act, was told to ensure the compliance to provision of data by the hospitals for the National Registry. Non-compliance to the instructions should be dealt with by the authorities under the provisions of the THOTA, 1994.