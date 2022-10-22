Only 1-2% of population who need palliative care have access to it: FICCI report

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Only 1-2% of the population who need palliative care have access to it in India compared to the global average of 14%, according to Health Ministry data analysis released by the health unit of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI).

The analysis shows that while India stands at number three in terms of cancer incidence in the world, most States in the country do not even have enabling legislation or policy to integrate palliative care with treatment offered to cancer patients.

Currently only three States in India (Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra) have a palliative care policy. Kerala, Mizoram, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Punjab, and Assam report the highest overall crude incidence rates of cancers which is greater than 130 cases per lakh population.

In a global comparison for organ-wise incidence, the disease burden for head and neck, breast, cervix and ovary cancers in India is higher if not at par with other countries like China, the U.S. and the UK

As per the report on the state of cancer incidence in the country, the financial burden for cancer treatment is highest compared to all diseases, making it unaffordable for over 80% of the population. The cost of single hospitalisation for cancer care is three times that of any other non-communicable disease.

“Cancer disease burden in India continues to be characterised by poor detection. Late-stage detection coupled with sub-optimal access to quality cancer treatment at affordable prices significantly impacts the outcomes for this disease in the country. As incidence rates continue to rise, deaths due to cancer have remained among the top 5 causes of deaths in India over the last decade,’’ the report said.

It further notes that cancer incidence in India is now estimated to be 19 to 20 lakh, whereas real incidence is 1.5 to 3 times higher than the reported cases as per the study by FICCI and Ernst & Young.

The report states that the need of the hour then is training auxiliary nurses and Asha workers to provide counselling to cancer patients. “Also government needs to undertake efforts to include palliative care packages under reimbursement schemes of government as well as private insurance plans,’’ notes the study.

Health Ministry’s response

The Health Ministry in its response in Parliament had noted that a population-based initiative for prevention, control, and screening for common NCDs i.e. diabetes, hypertension, and common cancers has been rolled out in the country under National Health Mission (NHM).

Screening of these common cancers is an integral part of service delivery under Ayushman Bharat – Health and Wellness Centres.

Treatment for Cancer is also available under Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). Besides, quality generic medicines are made available at affordable prices to all, under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in collaboration with the State Governments.

Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment (AMRIT) Pharmacy stores have been set up in some hospitals/institutions, with an objective to make available Cancer drugs at a substantial discount vis-à-vis the Maximum Retail Price. Under the umbrella scheme of Rashtriya Arogya Nidhi (RAN), financial assistance is provided to families living below the threshold poverty line for their treatment, including treatment of Cancer in Government hospitals, the Ministry said.