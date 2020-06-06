How can you make pea protein tastier? This vegan powder uses chocolate and pumpkin seeds

06 June 2020 17:00 IST

Recently-launched Origin Nutrition’s vegan powder, which is made in Chennai, will soon be available in flavours such as vanilla and berry

Aditi Mammen Gupta, an entrepreneur, has a challenge at hand — that of making pea protein taste good. “It is horrendous,” she says, trying hard to describe the taste. But after a lot of permutations and combinations, Aditi is finally satisfied with the result. And more importantly, she and her husband no longer have to be the guinea pigs any more.

Peas, along with pumpkin seeds, are the main source of protein in Aditi’s just-launched vegan protein powder, Origin Nutrition. The 34-year-old is keen to make it a wellness brand with more products in store.

“My husband is lactose intolerant and he can’t have whey because it is made from dairy,” says Aditi. Which is why the couple was importing vegan protein powder from abroad. The deliveries, however, were delayed because of Customs formalities. “That is when I decided to try and formulate one on my own,” says Aditi. She started research last May and it took her a year to understand the techniques involved.

Origin Nutrition, as of now, comes with a chocolate flavour. Things slowed down with the lockdown and sourcing raw materials posed a challenge. Each serving has more than 25 grams of protein and 130 calories. “For the first batch, we did 40 pouches, each about 375 grams,” says Aditi, adding, “We didn’t realise it would sell so quickly. It got sold out in a day.”

In comparison, her other brand, Posh Nosh, that she started in 2014, had a fairly slower start. “We have already got pre-orders for more than 60 packs for our next batch of protein powders,” says Aditi, adding that flavours such as vanilla and berry would be available in the next few months.

The website will be up shortly and the protein powder will also be available on Amazon.in. For now, it is priced at ₹1,100 for 375 grams (temporary packaging). The final packaging will have 750 grams and be priced at ₹2,200.

