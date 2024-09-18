Odisha issues guidelines for security of healthcare personnel

In wake of the rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital and the nationwide uproar that ensued, the Odisha government has come up with a comprehensive policy to ensure a safe workplace for doctors, students and others associated with healthcare and health education institutions.

The guidelines issued on Wednesday (September 18, 2024) said any incident of violence against medical students should be promptly investigated by the college management. The head of the institution should lodge a complaint with the police within six hours of the incident.

A detailed action taken report on any incident of violence should invariably be sent to the National Medical Commission (NMC), within 48 hours of the incident.

The superintendent of Police of the concerned district shall take immediate and appropriate action as per law against miscreants in order to discourage people from such activities.

The State government henceforth will control access to all health institutions by providing perimeter boundary wall with defined entry and exit gates. “The entry of the general public and vehicles is to be regulated to stop use of health institution premises for thoroughfare,” it said.

“All employees and workers of the health institutions should be provided with an identity card while dress codes, where applicable, should be strictly followed,” the guidelines said.

Moreover, visitors pass system is to be followed for indoor patients. “Only two entry passes are to be issued per patient for those attending the patient during official visiting hours, and the attendants entering the ward should be frisked by the internal security guards to check for possession of any dangerous or objectionable items,” it said.

The new policy calls for strengthening of security at healthcare institutions. “Security guards must be posted in all outdoor patient departments and round the clock outside wards. As far as possible, both male and female security guards must be posted. If required, security hubs may be set up near high case load departments in the hospital,” it said.

The State government has also announced to bring the institutions under CCTV surveillance.

In all government medical college hospitals, a police outpost may be established in the premises of the institutions. At least one female police staff must be available on duty at all times.

The guideline also emphasised availability of doctor’s duty room and washrooms for male and female doctors and nurses in all wards.

“A clear emergency response plan should be developed for all institutions, which may include panic buttons, emergency phones and mobile apps to respond quickly to any threat and in emergency situations. A specific phone number can be set-up in the main security control room to report any emergency or security issue at any time,” the guidelines said.

It underscored creating respectful workplace culture. “The health institution should provide orientation and training on respectful workplace culture, hospital safety policies, provisions for emergency situations, respectful communication, punctuality and transparency, to all medicare workers, students and security personnel,” it says.