Number of children, adolescents with diabetes rising in India, warns IDF

Photo Credit: AP

Global federation releases 9th edition of Diabetes Atlas, calls for urgent national actions

“The number of children and adolescents with diabetes is increasing every year in India,” warned the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), which released the 9th edition of the IDF Diabetes Atlas recently.

According to the latest edition of the Diabetes Atlas, there has been a 51% increase in diabetes cases worldwide, with South East Asia (SEA) showing an increase of 74%. There were 88 million diabetes cases reported in the SEA region in 2019, with an estimate arriving at 153 million by 2045.

Globally, there are 463 million people suffering from diabetes. This number is projected to reach 578 million by 2030 and 700 million by 2045.

“India has 15,900 new cases of Type I diabetes, along with 95,600 existing cases of Type 1 diabetes among children up to the age of 14 in 2019,” the IDF notes.

Global fight

This edition of the Diabetes Atlas also emphasises actions that can be taken at various levels with a view to strengthening the global fight to reduce the impact of diabetes.

“Many countries still lack a national diabetes plan, and at least half the world’s population does not have full coverage for essential health services. Most countries are also falling short of the WHO’s (World Health Organisation) 2025 target of halting the rise of Type 2 diabetes. Urgent national actions are required to improve Type 2 diabetes prevention and the management of all types of diabetes,”' said Professor Nam H. Cho, president, IDF.

