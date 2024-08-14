  • become more physically active. This winter, and throughout the year, aim to walk more, or talk to your healthcare provider about gentle exercises you can safely do at home, with a physiotherapist, personal trainer or at the pool
  • lose weight if obese or overweight, as this is linked to lower levels of joint pain and better physical function
  • keep your body warm in winter if you feel some muscle tension in uncomfortably cold conditions. Also ensure your bedroom is nice and warm as we tend to sleep less well in cold rooms
  • maintain a healthy diet and avoid smoking or drinking high levels of alcohol.