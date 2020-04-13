What is dry fasting and does it work?

As intermittent fasting gains popularity, certain social media influencers are stepping into more extreme fasting forms, one of which is dry fasting. Dry fasting involves restricting not only food but water intake as well. They claim it will aid weight loss, build immunity, and improve spiritual well-being.

According to the DoFasting blog, that quotes studies done on people who practised dry fasting, the practice helps burn three times more fat than regular fasting. Bodybuilders and actors are known to avoid water for a day before their photoshoot, to give their muscle more definition. Dry fasting is also something certain religions have advocated. However, these have been culturally undertaken by healthy people, not more than a few times per year. They are pegged not on health benefits, but on ‘penance’.

Could practising dry fasting in daily life help? Dietitian Rujuta Diwekar says it is difficult to say if it has scientific backing. “When it comes to the science of nutrition, it is at a stage where it is evolving into a more robust form, and recommendations keep changing. Take the example of ghee, if it was the bad boy a few years ago, it is now the toast of the town. But in essence, time-tested ways of eating and living are making a huge comeback.”

“Fasting is often sold on the pitch of culture,” says Rujuta. However, its benefits, in terms of building immunity, have less to do with restricting what we are eating and more to do with the diversity of alternative foods that opens up while doing so. “Fasting foods are typically ones that are commonly not consumed, such as millets like rajgira, veggies like sweet potato, hyperlocal fruits, dry fruits, sabudana and so on,” she says.

In fact, she goes on to add, that one of the guiding texts of yoga, Hatha Yoga Pradipika, doesn’t recommend fasting. “It recommends eating grains, millets, vegetables, pulses, milk and milk products, and yoga practice with a sense of restraint and discipline.”

Given this, further restricting something as basic as water from our diet would do more harm than good, she believes. “Whether it is starting the day with a litre of water or having none until noon, I am not a believer in both.” Like all nutrients, water should also be had according to the body’s signals and needs, and as per the season too. “Typically in summer, the body needs more water than in winter, and it makes sense to drink gradually and through the day, instead of just all at once.” Keeping yourself dehydrated will not do you good in the long run.

“Deprivation of food or water, either in quantities or in timing, doesn’t work in real life. What works is eating on time, eating at home, staying well hydrated, exercising and sleeping on time, but that stuff doesn’t sell. Common sense is always a hard sell,” she quips.

Verdict: Hype

