ADVERTISEMENT

No doctor necessary: U.S. okays nasal spray flu vaccine for self-use

Published - September 21, 2024 03:38 pm IST - Washington

Starting next fall, AstraZeneca’s FluMist, which was authorized in 2003 to be administered by a healthcare provider, will be available to ordinary Americans through an online pharmacy

AFP

This handout image obtained September 20, 2024 courtesy of AstraZeneca shows the FDA approved intranasal FluMist Influenza vaccine | Photo Credit: AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / AstraZeneca

No doctor? No problem.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a first, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, September 20, 2024, approved a nasal spray flu vaccine for self-administration.

Starting next fall, AstraZeneca's FluMist, which was authorized in 2003 to be administered by a healthcare provider, will be available to ordinary Americans through an online pharmacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The needle-free spray would be shipped following a screening assessment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Today’s approval of the first influenza vaccine for self- or caregiver-administration provides a new option for receiving a safe and effective seasonal influenza vaccine potentially with greater convenience, flexibility and accessibility for individuals and families,” said top FDA official Peter Marks.

Anyone over 18 will be authorized to administer the vaccine to themselves or another person. It is approved for use on anyone from age two to 49.

ADVERTISEMENT

FluMist is based on a weakened form of the live influenza virus.

Seasonal influenza causes around a billion infections every year, according to the World Health Organization, including up to 650,000 deaths.

Since the 2020-21 season, vaccination rates have declined by 3.3 percent, but a recent survey indicates that at-home vaccination options could boost uptake.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US