No doctor necessary: U.S. okays nasal spray flu vaccine for self-use

No doctor? No problem.

In a first, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday, September 20, 2024, approved a nasal spray flu vaccine for self-administration.

Starting next fall, AstraZeneca's FluMist, which was authorized in 2003 to be administered by a healthcare provider, will be available to ordinary Americans through an online pharmacy.

The needle-free spray would be shipped following a screening assessment.

“Today’s approval of the first influenza vaccine for self- or caregiver-administration provides a new option for receiving a safe and effective seasonal influenza vaccine potentially with greater convenience, flexibility and accessibility for individuals and families,” said top FDA official Peter Marks.

Anyone over 18 will be authorized to administer the vaccine to themselves or another person. It is approved for use on anyone from age two to 49.

FluMist is based on a weakened form of the live influenza virus.

Seasonal influenza causes around a billion infections every year, according to the World Health Organization, including up to 650,000 deaths.

Since the 2020-21 season, vaccination rates have declined by 3.3 percent, but a recent survey indicates that at-home vaccination options could boost uptake.