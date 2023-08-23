NMC: A prescription for change in medicine and markets?

August 23, 2023 11:12 am | Updated 11:13 am IST - Chennai

The National Medical Commission’s (NMC) recent directive, gazetted just two weeks ago, urging doctors to prescribe solely generic medicines, has met with widespread resistance from both doctors and the pharmaceutical industry. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) likened the move to “running trains without tracks”, expressing concerns about the shift in decision-making power from doctors to pharmacists. They questioned the licensing of branded drugs if doctors aren’t permitted to prescribe them.

While the NMC underscores the cost-effectiveness of generic medicines, professionals in the field voice scepticism regarding its practical implications.

So, what are the implications of the new NMC rule?

The new NMC regulation stipulates that physicians can no longer prescribe medicines using brand names. Instead, they are mandated to use only the generic name. In the pharmaceutical market, drugs are broadly classified into three categories. The first is the original brand, manufactured by a company holding its patent. Next are branded generics, which are crafted by generic pharmaceutical firms once the original patent expires, and they then brand these medicines. Lastly, there are unbranded generics, which are essentially generics devoid of a brand name. It’s noteworthy that unbranded generics typically cost between 30%-80% less than their original brand or branded generic counterparts.

The Quality Dilemma: Doctors’ concerns about generics

Doctors’ concerns primarily revolve around the quality of these medications. When prescribing a well-recognised brand, they can be assured of its quality. But when a prescription involves a generic or a low-cost branded generic, the assurance of quality becomes uncertain. It’s disconcerting that only a minuscule percentage of drugs manufactured in India undergo rigorous quality testing. This presents a potential risk, as there remains a possibility that some drugs within the nation might not adhere to acceptable quality benchmarks.

Prescribing unbranded generics can potentially diminish the assurance doctors have in the quality of the drugs they prescribe to patients. This is because, in such cases, the decision of which brand to dispense or from where to source the unbranded generics lies with the pharmacist. Even if the pharmacist issues an unbranded generic, it’s typically the pharmacy or the hospital pharmacy that determines which bulk manufacturer to acquire the drugs from.

A quality conundrum: Statistics of drug manufacturing in India

In India, an estimated 10,000 manufacturers produce bulk drugs. Alarmingly, only 20% of these manufacturers, equating to around 2,000 entities, comply with the World Health Organisation’s GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) standards. This means that a staggering 80% of pharmaceutical manufacturers in India might not meet the GMP standards, casting a shadow of doubt over the quality of the drugs they produce. At the same time, it’s noteworthy that India holds the second-largest number of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved manufacturing firms, second only to the U.S. itself.

The ambiguity in drug dispensing

The ambiguity surrounding the quality of unbranded generics becomes a significant concern when a doctor prescribes them. The onus is on the pharmacy to issue the medication, and if they provide a subpar unbranded generic, the efficacy of the drug can be questionable. In the prevailing system, when a doctor prescribes an unbranded generic, the patient retrieves the medication from a pharmacy. However, based on availability or preference, the pharmacist might provide a different branded generic. In such circumstances, the decision-making process regarding which brand to offer the patient remains nebulous. Often, pharmacists might gravitate towards brands that offer them the most substantial profit margins, which can mean acquiring medications at a minimal cost and selling them at a marked-up price.

The Indian Medical Association has recently spotlighted this dilemma, deliberating on the roles of doctors and pharmacists in the drug prescription process. As things stand, a pharmacist, who lacks any direct knowledge of the patient’s medical history, holds the power to decide the brand to dispense. This dynamic can inadvertently prioritise profit over the patient’s well-being, a concerning trajectory for healthcare.

A bold proposal: The need for brandless drugs

The central debate revolves around this question: if only doctors are permitted to prescribe drugs, then why do we need distinct brands? Why not simply eliminate all brands and make every drug available as an unbranded generic? To achieve this drastic change in our country’s pharmaceutical landscape, a series of measures must be undertaken.

First and foremost, the National Medical Commission must stringently uphold its regulations, with unequivocal support from the government. Meanwhile, the government must expunge all branded generics. Otherwise, the profit-driven nature of the business ensures that pharmacists gravitate towards drugs that optimise their profit margins. And even if they stock unbranded generics, decisions on what to dispense would likely be influenced by profitability. Therefore, the immediate step should be to abolish all branded generics.

Once these are removed, ambiguity arises regarding the pricing mechanism for unbranded generics. Who takes charge? Is it the bulk manufacturers, the pharmacists, or another authority? A holistic approach mandates bringing all unbranded generics under the Drug Price Control Order (DPCO) – branded generics as well, should any remain. Introducing unbranded generics into the DPCO, coupled with rigorous quality oversight by the government, can be transformational. Presently, 60% of healthcare costs emerge from the public’s out-of-pocket expenditures. By ensuring all drugs are available as affordable unbranded generics under DPCO, the masses stand to benefit significantly.

The GMP Imperative: Concerns over manufacturing standards

Quality assurance is pivotal in this discourse. As mentioned, adherence to the WHO’s Good Manufacturing Practice is the benchmark, but of the 10,000 pharmaceutical manufacturers, a mere 20% (or 2,000) are GMP-compliant. The retail end of the spectrum isn’t immune to profit-driven decisions either. Pharmacies, in pursuit of better margins, might prioritise unbranded generics sourced from low-cost bulk manufacturers, regardless of their GMP compliance. And since non-GMP-compliant entities often offer drugs at lower prices, the allure of higher profits for pharmacies is evident.

To foster an environment of trust and safety, it’s paramount that every pharmaceutical entity in India aligns with WHO’s GMP standards. Such an imperative demands the phasing out of branded generics, focusing on making unbranded generics ubiquitously available, and ensuring their inclusion under the DPCO. The exception would be patented drugs. Moreover, for quality assurance, these unbranded generics should emanate only from GMP-certified facilities.

While the benefits to the public are evident, we must also recognise the potential economic ramifications. Adopting such stringent standards could mean the shuttering of a significant number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) pharmaceutical manufacturers. A notable 70% of non-GMP-compliant drug manufacturing in India is driven by MSMEs, which offer drugs at more competitive prices. Most GMP-compliant firms, on the other hand, are medium to large-scale entities. The proposed changes, though beneficial for the public, would undoubtedly jolt the MSME pharma sector. Given the financial constraints tied to GMP compliance, a significant portion of non-compliant establishments in India might find themselves on the brink of closure. Despite the conceivable setbacks on the pharmaceutical manufacturing landscape, prioritising the reduction of care costs and ensuring the delivery of high-quality, unbranded medicines to the masses could justify the trade-offs

Ripples in the job market: the future of medical representations

Turning our attention to another consequential dimension: if doctors are barred from prescribing branded drugs, the ramifications for the medical representatives in India could be profound. To put things in perspective, the country boasts nearly 9,00,000 medical representatives. The exclusion of branded drugs from prescriptions inevitably casts a shadow of ambiguity on the role these representatives play. Their livelihoods could be at stake, as the nature of their job hinges on the promotion of branded medications. Hospitals, now bound to the new regulations, will find themselves obligated to stockpile unbranded generics. Consequently, if both hospital and stand-alone pharmacies begin procuring directly from bulk manufacturers, the necessity of pharmaceutical entities devoid of their own manufacturing facilities is brought into question. Unbranded generics, devoid of brand promotion, negate the need for medical representatives to court physicians.

However, this cloud of uncertainty isn’t entirely without a silver lining. It’s plausible that a segment, perhaps a third, of these medical workers could transition into roles as marketing managers. In this capacity, they’d bridge the gap between bulk manufacturers and pharmacies, effectively ushering in a new era dominated by distributors over traditional pharmaceutical companies. Some might find avenues as business managers or even explore opportunities in small-scale distribution. In an ecosystem devoid of branded generics, novel opportunities for distributors dealing in unbranded generics could emerge, carving out a new trajectory for the pharmaceutical industry in India.

Potential alliance between giant generic manufacturers and MNCs

The adaptation to a preference for unbranded generics under the Drug Price Control Order prompts major generic manufacturers like Cipla, Zydus, Sun Pharma, etc., to re-evaluate and possibly recalibrate their future strategies. The crux of the concern hinges on the ramifications of their products losing their brand identity, which has historically been an integral aspect of their market positioning and perceived value. However, there’s a crucial dimension to consider: the global footprint of these corporations. For instance, Cipla garners a whopping 55% of its sales revenue from international markets, exporting generics. This trend isn’t confined to Cipla alone; several Indian generic behemoths have strategically positioned themselves as indispensable players in the global generics market.

This presents another interesting dynamic — how does this shift potentially impact multinational companies (MNCs)? Historically, MNCs have held an edge with their original brand offerings, particularly in specialised and niche therapeutic categories. But as patents expire, and if these former branded drugs transition into the realm of unbranded generics under DPCO, it poses existential questions for these global giants. Without the leverage of brand identity for their flagship products, the sustainability of their business models comes under scrutiny. Furthermore, the sheer logistics and economic implications of maintaining a substantial workforce dedicated solely to marketing what was once a branded generic could become unjustifiable.

Paving the way through adversity

However, adversity often paves the way for innovation and collaboration. One plausible scenario that could unfold is the gradual retraction of these MNCs from direct operations in India. Instead, they might pivot towards forging strategic alliances with leading Indian generic manufacturers. Through such partnerships, MNCs could license out their branded original drugs to these domestic companies. The framework would involve Indian manufacturers compensating MNCs through royalties and in return, obtaining exclusive rights for manufacturing and local distribution. Yet, an essential caveat to remember is the current status of the original patented molecules. As of now, it’s improbable that these molecules have been brought under the purview of DPCO. However, the continually evolving regulatory landscape, influenced by public health priorities and economic imperatives, will ultimately dictate the course these corporations take in the near future.

Ripples of change in pharma

The potential transformation of India’s pharmaceutical landscape under the new NMC regulation indeed marks a pivotal juncture. On one hand, it heralds an era where the focus shifts from branded generics to research, innovation, and the development of original molecules. This change, albeit seemingly sudden, has been foreshadowed by Indian pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies’ recent forays into vaccine development, demonstrating their prowess in pioneering original solutions. This trend can potentially revolutionise the pharmaceutical industry in India, positioning it not just as a hub for generic manufacturing but as a cradle for pharmaceutical innovation. As the country moves towards self-reliance in the medical domain, fostering research and development becomes imperative. The burgeoning success in the vaccine market underscores this trajectory, signifying the nation’s potential to transition into a leader in pharmaceutical research and innovation.

However, the ripple effects of such a change are manifold. The immediate stakeholders—doctors, pharmacists and the pharmaceutical industry at large—find themselves at an inflection point. The broader implications, though remain less obvious at present, will significantly influence the pharmaceutical sector’s financial metrics and its operating model. The integration of a price control mechanism, especially when applied universally, will inevitably squeeze profit margins and may hinder investment in innovation.

Redefining pharma: A new era of opportunity?

The recent regulations could herald a transformative business model for the pharmaceutical sector. Small-scale distributors of unbranded generics might find opportunities, serving doctor’s clinic pharmacies and smaller hospitals that don’t engage directly with major manufacturers. Concurrently, corporate giants could capitalise on this change to further consolidate their position in the distribution network. Time will tell how these shifts will shape the industry’s future.

Beyond economics: A vision for public welfare

Yet, this regulatory shift is not solely about economic implications; it’s fundamentally about the public welfare. If executed judiciously, the regulation promises affordable, accessible, and high-quality healthcare for India’s vast populace. It aims to democratise healthcare, making it a right rather than a privilege dictated by economic status. But, as with any significant policy shift, there’s a caveat. The efficacy of this transformation hinges on its meticulous implementation. Quality assurance becomes paramount. Slipping into a scenario where sub-par branded generics flood the market, devoid of proper quality checks, would not only undermine the policy’s intent but could also jeopardise public health.

While it’s reasonable for the healthcare and pharma industries to harbour reservations about this move—given the potential impact on their profit margins—the larger vision here is about creating an equitable healthcare ecosystem. The road ahead might be fraught with challenges and resistance, but with a conscientious, strategic, and phased approach, this change has the potential to redefine India’s healthcare landscape for the better.

Another surgical strike: the political chessboard of healthcare

Political decisions, especially those made on the cusp of elections, often have a multifaceted rationale. On the surface, introducing a policy that seeks to streamline medical prescriptions around unbranded generics might appear to be a bold and possibly risky move. However, from a political standpoint, such a decision could be perceived in multiple ways:

Public Welfare Focus: One of the most direct interpretations would be the government’s attempt to showcase its commitment to public welfare. By transitioning towards unbranded generics, the potential to provide affordable medications to a larger section of the populace is considerable. The gesture, if communicated effectively, could translate to substantial public goodwill, especially among the lower and middle income strata.

Economic Standpoint: With the global pharmaceutical market continuously evolving and India striving to position itself not just as a hub for generic drug manufacturing but also as an innovator, pushing local pharmaceutical companies to focus more on R&D might be a strategic move. By compelling them to think beyond generics, the government might be nudging the sector towards a more sustainable and innovative future.

Healthcare Reforms: By introducing such a policy, the government might also be signalling its intent to bring about broader healthcare reforms. A move towards unbranded generics could be the initial step in a larger plan to overhaul India’s healthcare system.

Political Capital: Every significant reform brings with it the potential for political capital. If the transition to unbranded generics translates to tangible benefits for the public (in terms of reduced medical costs), it could be a significant feather in the government’s cap, showcasing their dedication to real and meaningful reform. I view the recent NMC rule as another strategic move by the government. If executed with precision, this decision could allow the government to spearhead one of the country’s most significant healthcare reforms with minimal additional budget.

However, the real challenge lies in the implementation. The success of such a policy isn’t in its announcement but in its execution. Ensuring the quality of drugs, creating an effective monitoring mechanism, managing the impact on the pharmaceutical industry, and ensuring that benefits genuinely trickle down to the end consumer are just some of the myriad challenges the government would have to navigate. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry is a significant contributor to the Indian economy. Any disruption could have broader economic implications. Therefore, while the intent might be noble, the path is fraught with complexities.

Balancing noble goals and realities

No doubt the intent behind such a radical decision is rooted in enhancing healthcare outcomes and ensuring affordability, its success will hinge on meticulous implementation and consistent quality assurance. The pharmaceutical industry is integral to India’s economy and healthcare infrastructure. Any modifications in its functioning have broader implications. Thus, while the aspiration to offer better healthcare options to the masses is commendable, the journey will require careful navigation, collaboration, and a focus on the best interests of all stakeholders.

(Dr. Abdul Ghafur, Lead Strategist, QuorumVeda Consulting services; and consultant in Infectious Diseases, Apollo Hospital, Chennai)

