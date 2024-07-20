ADVERTISEMENT

Nipah infection confirmed in 14-year-old boy in Kerala, says Health Minister Veena George

Updated - July 20, 2024 07:45 pm IST

Published - July 20, 2024 07:24 pm IST - Malappuram

Veena George said the Pune NIV (National Institute of Virology) had confirmed the infection in the boy who is currently under treatment at a private hospital.

PTI

Photo used for representation purpose only.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on July 20 confirmed Nipah infection in a 14-year-old boy from Malappuram district.

Ms. George, who met the media in Malappuram, said the Pune NIV (National Institute of Virology) had confirmed the infection in the boy who is currently under treatment at a private hospital.

“He will be shifted to the government medical college at Kozhikode. The contact tracing has begun. High-risk contacts have already been isolated and their samples have been sent for testing,” Ms. George told the media.

Why Nipah virus outbreaks are occurring only in Kerala

The child is under treatment and is on a ventilator, Ms. George added.

The Minister said the epicentre was Pandikkad and that precautionary measures have already been initiated.

She asked the people in the locality of the epicentre and the nearby hospitals to wear masks in public spaces and avoid visiting patients in hospitals.

Deadly outbreak | Nipah virus

The State government had announced recently that a special action calendar was being prepared for the prevention of a Nipah outbreak, which has haunted the state on four occasions in the past.

Nipah outbreaks have been reported in Kozhikode district in 2018, 2021, and 2023 and in Ernakulam district in 2019, and the presence of Nipah virus antibodies had been detected in bats in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Idukki, Malappuram and Ernakulam districts.

