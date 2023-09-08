NIMHANS initiates Suicide Loss Survivors forum, an interactive platform for care and support

September 08, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated September 09, 2023 02:06 am IST - Bengaluru

To decrease stigma and provide postvention care and support to the families of those who lost their lives to suicide, NIMHANS has initiated a Suicide Loss Survivors (SLS) forum. The first session of the forum was held on the institute premises on Friday, ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, observed on September 10.

According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, as many as 1,64,033 suicides were reported in India in 2021.

Shekhar P. Seshadri, former Senior Professor at the Department of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at NIMHANS, who moderated the session, said the feelings that arise during the loss of a loved one to suicide, the confusion, the guilt, the stigma, the shame, often goes unattended and unheard. “Postvention helps these survivors of suicide loss to address this predicament that they are going through,” he said.

Raising awareness

Anish V. Cherian, Associate Professor at the Department of Psychiatric Social Work at NIMHANS, who is the organiser of the forum, said the voices of suicide survivors are essential for raising awareness, reducing stigma, providing support and ultimately preventing suicide.

“Their stories carry the power to inspire, educate, and promote a more compassionate and informed approach to mental health and suicide prevention,” he said.

“Grief after a suicide is complex and can be accompanied by guilt, shame, and stigma. The forum will offer guidance on navigating these challenging emotions. Survivors will learn strategies to build emotional resilience and find ways to move forward while honouring the memory of their loved ones,” he explained.

Community and connection

Connecting with others who have experienced similar losses can provide an invaluable support network. The forum will emphasise the importance of community in the healing process. Information on available resources, including therapy, support groups, and helplines, will be provided to attendees to help them access the assistance they need, the doctor said.

Prabha S. Chandra, Senior Professor and Dean of Behavioural Sciences, said suicide awareness and preventive measures should be made mandatory across schools, colleges, workplaces, and the community at large.

Survivors’ experience

Nandini Murali, author of the book Left Behind: Surviving Suicide Loss, who attended the session, said she is still working on her pain even five years after losing her spouse to suicide.

“The devastating experience of suicide loss changed my life forever. However, it motivated me to initiate interventions for people grappling with suicide and those impacted by suicide loss. It is high time that we have a formal circle to address the needs of suicide loss survivors,” she said.

Sneha Rao, founder and director of Ananya — A Foundation for Happiness, recalled, “After I lost my daughter Ananya, I never thought I would wake up from that. But my family, friends, and colleagues stood with me and supported me to process through my pain. I was blamed for my child’s untimely death. I realised that I am not the only mother who is blamed. This led me to start a foundation in her name. We should work together to prevent suicides.”