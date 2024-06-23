New research heralds breast cancer diagnosis with just a drop of blood

The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) scientists in association with clinicians of the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) have identified a potentially cost-effective and non-invasive method to detect various kinds of breast cancer from just a drop of blood.

The researchers have analysed microRNA signatures in hundreds of human cancer samples and identified 439 microRNAs (miRNAs) that are associated with invasive breast cancer, of which 107 qualified to be potential biomarkers for the stratification of different types, grades and stages of invasive ductal carcinoma., according to CSIR-CCMB Chief Scientist Lekha Dinesh Kumar, who led the research.

Most of the cellular processes in a body are regulated by miRNAs molecules which are 23-25 base small non-coding RNA molecules. Identification of miRNAs involved in the regulation of the initiation and progression of breast cancer holds great promise for the development of molecular tools for early diagnosis and prognosis, said Dr. Lekha.

The scientist explained that cancer cells shed DNA/RNA into the circulation called ‘Circulating Nucleic Acids (CNAs) and tumour-specific genetic changes, including DNA, RNA, and proteins, which are detectable in plasma or other body fluids of cancer patients to identify the earlier stages of cancer development.

Based on this principle, the identified biomarkers could be made into a liquid biopsy system that might prove to be a boon for developing countries, where cancer could be detected from one drop of blood. “Our study has paved the way for the application of miRNAs as biomarkers and would open up new vistas in developing a refined, cost-effective, and non-invasive method in breast cancer diagnosis,” the CSIR-CCMB Chief Scientist said.

Affordable, quick and robust

Affordable, quick and robust early detection protocols for breast cancer diagnosis using miRNAs could strengthen the healthcare system majorly because breast cancer is a hidden epidemic in third world countries with most rural women in India and elsewhere reluctant to go for a physical examination,” said Dr. Lekha.

The discovery of biomarkers has become essential for early detection, classification, and monitoring of cancer. It holds the key for the cure of this scourge and reduces the economic burden of the family in particular and society in general, she added.

International patents

Nine international patents have already been granted for these biomarkers as a testimony to the application of results of this study, which got published recently in a prestigious journal called “Cell Communication and Signalling (CCS)“. The link to the paper is: https://doi.org/10.1186/s12964-023-01452-2.

