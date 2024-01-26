Navigating the physical and mental toll of cold waves on community well-being

January 26, 2024 05:42 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST

As winter tightens its grip on various regions, an unspoken yet pervasive menace emerges — cold waves that not only lead to bone-chilling temperatures but also cast a profound shadow on community well-being. From the physical strain that plummeting temperatures cause to the subtle yet grievous blows to mental resilience, cold waves impact all facets of human well-being.

With temperatures hitting record lows, communities grapple with a spectrum of physical health challenges. Prolonged exposure to extreme cold can lead to hypothermia, a condition where the body loses heat faster than it can generate it, resulting in shivering, confusion, and potentially life-threatening consequences. Respiratory issues come to a head as cold air irritates the airways, worsening conditions like asthma and bronchitis. Kiran Madala, Head of Critical Care at Government Medical College Nizamabad, highlights the pronounced struggle for breath, especially for those with pre-existing respiratory conditions, making winter an especially challenging time.

Cardiovascular health is not exempt, as the heart works overtime to maintain a stable internal temperature. Elevated blood pressure and heart rate become commonplace, posing additional risks for those with underlying cardiovascular issues. The convergence of cold waves and flu seasons heightens risks, putting communities on high alert, added Dr. Kiran.

The impact isn’t solely physical; the psychological toll is substantial. Reduced social interaction during cold spells affects psychological well-being. Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) can set in when low visibility and weather-related mobility restrictions lead to a lack of sunlight and limited movement. Bona Colaco, a clinical psychologist based in Hyderabad, notes the importance of human connection for mental health, stating that the uncertainty of weather exacerbates mood fluctuations during periods of reduced sunlight.

She further added that as much as survival needs to encompass food, water, and shelter, fostering connections with others is equally essential for well-being during cold-wave conditions. Sleep disruptions further compound the mental toll, as the discomfort of cold temperatures interferes with achieving restful sleep. The cumulative effects of physical discomfort and mental strain create a challenging environment for individuals during the winter season.

To cope with these challenges, psychologists recommend proactive measures. Engaging in activities that bring comfort and seeking social interaction can be beneficial. Adjusting daily routines, such as scheduling physical exercises during the warmer evenings, can help mitigate the impact of colder mornings.

