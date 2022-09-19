A video explainer on the National List of Essential Medicines 2022.

A video explainer on the National List of Essential Medicines 2022.

On September 13, the Union Health Ministry released a dynamic list of medicines called the National List of Essential Medicines.

How would it impact you?

The government noted that several antibiotics, vaccines, anti-cancer drugs and many other important drugs would become more affordable. The National List of Essential Medicines, or the NLEM focuses on three aspects - cost, safety and efficacy. It comprised 384 drugs across 27 categories. While the list has 34 new drugs, 26 drugs from the 2015 list have been dropped.

Read more here.