Watch | National List of Essential Medicines 2022: What’s in and out?

On September 13, the Union Health Ministry released a dynamic list of medicines called the National List of Essential Medicines.

How would it impact you?

The government noted that several antibiotics, vaccines, anti-cancer drugs and many other important drugs would become more affordable. The National List of Essential Medicines, or the NLEM focuses on three aspects - cost, safety and efficacy. It comprised 384 drugs across 27 categories. While the list has 34 new drugs, 26 drugs from the 2015 list have been dropped.

Read more here.


