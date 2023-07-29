ADVERTISEMENT

National Health Authority launches 100 microsites project across the country

July 29, 2023 05:15 am | Updated 05:15 am IST - NEW DELHI

The aim of the project is to accelerate digital health adoption

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of a stethoscope and a man working on a laptop. National Health Authority (NHA) launched 100 microsites projects under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) on July 28, 2023. Image for representational purposes only. | Photo Credit: The Hindu photo library

National Health Authority (NHA) has launched 100 microsites project under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) on Friday. These microsites shall be a cluster of small and medium-scale clinics, nursing homes, hospitals with less than 10 beds, laboratories, pharmacies, and other healthcare facilities that are ABDM-enabled and offer digital health services to patients.

These microsites would be established across the country in various States/UTs, majorly implemented by State mission directors of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission while the financial resources and overall guidance would be provided by NHA.

The microsites aim to establish a small ecosystem within a particular geographic area where there is complete ABDM adoption, and the entire patient journey is digitised.

In May this year, NHA released operational guidelines for the nationwide activation of microsites.

