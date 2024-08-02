GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NEET, rising deaths among young persons brought up in Lok Sabha as MPs demand more funds for healthcare sector

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda is expected to present his response on August 5

Updated - August 03, 2024 03:01 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 10:40 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Bindu Shajan Perappadan
Bindu Shajan Perappadan
The irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam were brought up in the Lok Sabha on Friday, August 2, 2024. File photograph used for representational purposes only

The irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam were brought up in the Lok Sabha on Friday, August 2, 2024. File photograph used for representational purposes only

Lack of Central grants for the healthcare sector, the NEET question paper leak, the rising number of deaths among the youth, the lack of manpower, and an appeal for more AIIMS-like institutions across the country dominated Friday’s (August 2, 2024) discussion in the Lok Sabha on the demands for grants of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-2025. Health and Family Welfare Minister J.P. Nadda is expected to present his response on Monday, August 5.

Raising concerns about young and middle-aged Indians becoming prone to various non-communicable diseases, Bangalore Rural MP C.N. Manjunath said 60% of the deaths today were caused by non-communicable diseases – the number one killer being heart attacks. Those in the age group 25-45 were becoming more prone to it, Dr. Manjunath said. 

Shiromani Akali Dal MP from Punjab Harsimart Kaur Badal noted that the existing AIIMS in her State did not have enough manpower or infrastructure.

‘Lack of doctors rurally’

Demanding that the Union government bring in measures to reduce the rising out-of-pocket health expenditure, Congress MP Shivaji Bandappa Kalge said the tax on medical equipment should be brought down, besides allocating more funds for the healthcare sector. “We are dealing with a situation where there is a lack of doctors in the rural sector and this needs to be corrected,’‘ he added. Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan stressed the need for standardisation of charges for various medical investigations so that the poor were not exploited.   

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen MP Asaduddin Owaisi said most primary healthcare centres (PHCs) across the country lacked basic infrastructure. People continued to struggle with rise in out-of-pocket medical expenditure. He also added that Muslims had lower fertility rates than Hindus. His remark was met with slogans from the BJP MPs.

parliament / Parliament proceedings / Lok Sabha / health / healthcare policy / public health/community medicine / non-communicable diseases / entrance examination

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.