Mpox patient discharged from Delhi's LNJP Hospital, say officials

The 26-year-old, who had been admitted to the hospital on September 8, was discharged on September 21, hospital officials said

Updated - September 23, 2024 05:20 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Mpox isolation wards have been set up in several parts of the country. A scene at a government hospital in Vijaywada. Photograph used for representational purposes only

Mpox isolation wards have been set up in several parts of the country. A scene at a government hospital in Vijaywada. Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

An Mpox patient admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi earlier this month has been discharged, hospital officials confirmed.

The 26-year-old patient, who had been admitted to the disaster ward dedicated to Mpox cases for almost 12 days, was discharged on Saturday, September 21, 2024.

An official from the hospital confirmed that "the only Mpox patient was discharged on September 21." The patient from Hisar, Haryana, was admitted to the hospital on September 8, with doctors confirming the diagnosis on September 9.

Watch: What is mpox?

The hospital has 20 isolation rooms, out of which 10 are for suspected cases and the remaining for confirmed Mpox patients.

The Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital and the Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital have five rooms each for suspected Mpox cases and five each for confirmed ones.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) last month declared Mpox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) for the second time in view of its prevalence and spread across many parts of Africa.

Published - September 23, 2024 04:54 pm IST

