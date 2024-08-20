GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mpox is not the new COVID, says WHO official

Mpox, a viral infection that causes pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms, is usually mild but can kill.

Updated - August 20, 2024 03:30 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 03:18 pm IST - BERLIN

Reuters
Photo taken for illustration purpose onluy.

Photo taken for illustration purpose onluy. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A World Health Organization official stressed on Tuesday that mpox, regardless of whether it is the new or old strain, is not the new COVID, as authorities know how to control its spread.

"We can and must tackle mpox together," said Hans Kluge, WHO regional director for Europe, in a media briefing.

Risk of large outbreak of mpox low in India for now, says Health Ministry official

"So will we choose to put the systems in place to control and eliminate mpox globally? Or we will enter another cycle of panic and neglect? How we respond now and in the years to come will prove a critical test for Europe and the world," he added.

Mpox, a viral infection that causes pus-filled lesions and flu-like symptoms, is usually mild but can kill.

The clade 1b variety of mpox has triggered global concern because it seems to spread more easily though routine close contact. A case of the variant was confirmed last week in Sweden and linked to a growing outbreak in Africa.

Global mpox infections: Symptoms, treatment, and status of outbreak | Explained

Kluge said that the focus on the new clade 1 strain gives Europe a chance to refocus on the less severe clade 2 variety, including better public health advice and surveillance.

About 100 new cases of the clade 2 mpox strain are now being reported in the European region every month, added Kluge.

viral diseases / disease

