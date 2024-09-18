ADVERTISEMENT

Mpox in India: Kerala confirms second case in UAE returnee

Updated - September 18, 2024 08:31 pm IST - Malappuram

The man, who came to the state from the UAE recently, was already admitted to a hospital here with mpox symptoms, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said

PTI

Image for representation. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A 38-year-old man undergoing treatment in Kerala's northern Malappuram district has been confirmed to have contracted mpox infection, the State Health Department said on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

The man, who came to the state from the UAE recently, was already admitted to a hospital here with mpox symptoms, State Health Minister Veena George said in a Facebook post.

After Nipah, suspected Mpox case surfaces in Kerala’s Malappuram

The Minister requested people, including those coming from abroad with any symptoms, to inform them and seek treatment at the earliest.

Ms. George, on Tuesday (September 17, 2024), said that the man, on noticing the symptoms, had taken precautionary measures by isolating himself from his family and was currently hospitalised in the Manjeri Medical College here.

The man's samples were sent for testing and the results confirmed positive on Wednesday (September 18, 2024).

Mpox virus clade-2 confirmed in isolated patient: Health Ministry

Mpox infections are generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks, and its patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management. It is transmitted through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient.

It typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

