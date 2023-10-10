Most mental health establishments need to be restructured as per contemporary requirements: NHRC 

October 10, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

Most mental health establishments around the country are time-worn and therefore it is necessary that they be restructured as per the contemporary requirements of technology, amenities and services, said the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on October 10, while expressing concern over the challenges faced by persons with mental health issues.

Also seeking measures to boost accessibility to treatments for mental disorders for financially disadvantaged populations, the commission has written to the Health Ministry and all concerned authorities of the Union/ State governments/ union territory administrations listing out an “advisory on mental health containing a set of recommendations.”

“All are advised to implement the recommendations and submit an Action Taken Report [ATR] within two months,” notes the letter, adding that not just medication and therapy but integration of mental health care into the community which creates opportunities for individuals to engage with peers, participate in meaningful activities, and contribute to society is vital.

The NHRC has recommended that all States must prioritise constituting mental health authority, review boards and framing rules and regulations as mandated by the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017.

Insurance policies

“Insurance policies and schemes should include treatment of mental illnesses to increase accessibility and affordability to mental health care and a structured programme for every district called the District Mental Health Programme [DMHP] may be prepared, involving community workers,” it said.

Highlighting the need for infrastructure and amenities, the commission said that while there should be separate wards for children and adolescents, capabilities with special care for the geriatric population with mental illness also should be created in all establishments.

“Patients should not be kept in isolation or locked up conditions in establishments and should not be retained even for a day after declaring fit for discharge,” it said, suggesting that establishments need to consider increasing the number of family wards to provide better mental healthcare to the patients in proximity to their families, ensuring adequate support.

The commission has also recommended maintaining digitised record keeping, developing facilities like in-house diagnostic and pathological labs and availability of medicines and necessary equipment.

To tide over the trained human resource crunch, the NHRC has noted the need for creation of PG seats. “Also as a separate subject, psychiatry be included in the undergraduate medical curriculum,” it said, adding that training modules should be developed to train non-psychiatric doctors, ASHA workers, and other frontline workers in basic diagnosis.

The commission has also noted that effort must be made to educate the general public on mental health issues.

