Coronavirus | Mortality, positivity rate rising in south India

Kerala adds 26 deaths; Hyderabad cases equal Telangana’s early March peak; cases soar in Karnataka

Andhra Pradesh reported four new deaths and 1,184 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, the highest single-day number since November 21 last year.

In March, infections increased by 82.7% compared to February. A total of 12,075 infections were reported in March, while only 2,080 were reported in February. In January, only 5,550 infections were added. Deaths also rose by 67% as 48 persons succumbed to the virus in March while 16 died in the previous month.

In March, 11.31 lakh samples were tested and test positivity rate (TPR) was 1.07%. The TPR was 0.25% in February, 0.42% in January and 0.80% in December 2020.

But TPR of 30,851 samples tested on Wednesday was 3.84%. Three of the four new deaths occurred in Chittoor district and one in Nellore.

Guntur district saw 352 new cases, Visakhapatnam (186), Chittoor (115), and Krishna (113) together accounting for 65% of the State's tally in the past day.

A sharp spike in cases was recorded in Telangana on Tuesday with 684 persons testing positive. Three more patients died. This is the second highest number of cases in a day in about four months, and a big jump over the previous two days. Only 403 and 463 cases were recorded on Sunday and Monday, respectively. On December 8, the State had logged 721 cases.

Between February 1 and March 9, the highest daily count across the State was 189 but on Tuesday, GHMC alone had 184 cases. There were 61 new cases from Medchal -Malkajgiri, 48 from Nizamabad, 45 from Rangareddy, 30 from Nirmal, 24 from Nalgonda, 23 each from Karimnagar and Mahbubnagar, and 21 from Sangareddy.

Karnataka on Wednesday reported a steep rise of 4,225 new cases, 2,928 from Bengaluru Urban alone. Fatalities also rose by 26.

Kerala added 2,653 new cases on Wednesday, representing a TPR of 5.37%. The addition of 15 deaths took the cumulative toll to 4,621 deaths. Thiruvananthapuram reported four deaths, Alappuzha and Kozhikode three each, Ernakulam two, and Kollam, Kottayam and Kannur one death each.

Among districts, Kannur reported the maximum of 416 cases, Kozhikode 398, Ernakulam 316, and Thiruvananthapuram 234.

(With inputs from Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Thiruvananathapuram bureaus)