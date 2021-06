Cipla seeks nod to import Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in India

A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a local clinic as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues in Aschaffenburg, Germany. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Moderna has also informed that the U.S. government has agreed to donate to India a certain number of doses of the Moderna vaccine through COVAX

Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) will examine an application by Mumbai-based Cipla to bring Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to India for emergency use in those aged 18 and above. A decision on the same is expected later in the day, said a Health Ministry official.

Cipla filed an application on June 28 seeking permission to import the Moderna vaccine, referring to DCGI notices dated April 15 and June 1 stating that if a vaccine is approved by the USFDA for EUA, it can be granted marketing authorisation without bridging trial and assessment of safety data of first 100 beneficiaries of vaccines shall be submitted before rolling out an immunisation programme.

Moderna has also informed that the U.S. government has agreed to donate to India a certain number of doses of the Moderna vaccine through COVAX and has sought approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for these vaccines.

Several foreign vaccine makers such as Pfizer and Moderna have demanded an indemnity bond that will exempt them from legal claims in case there are any adverse effects from the vaccines when administered in India.

