Moderna says vaccine is effective against variants

U.S. biotech firm Moderna said on Monday its vaccine should remain protective against key coronavirus variants while the unrelenting pandemic led to tightened border restrictions worldwide.

In the face of deepening fears over new virus strains, Moderna offered some good news from lab studies of the variants first identified in the United Kingdom and South Africa.

“We are encouraged by these new data, which reinforce our confidence that the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine should be protective against these newly detected variants,” said CEO Stephane Bancel.

However, out of caution, Moderna will carry out more tests adding a second booster of its vaccine— to make three shots in total.

