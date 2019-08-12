Strong body, youthful mind

At 47, Kiren Rijiju, the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, gives us fitness goals with his daily social media posts. His 570k followers on Twitter and 206k followers on Instagram will see him pushing a lawn mower, using an ab wheel, doing the superman on a lawn. He dreams of an India of fit, agile people, and declares, “Being unfit is the worst kind of weakness one can have.” He’s clear that like age, weight is just a number, with core strength being the most important.

Time travel

“I don’t get much time now, as I also travel a lot,” he says over phone conversations between hectic Parliament sessions. “So I make it a point to do at least 30 minutes of functional exercises daily without fail.” He says he never hits the off switch, no matter how stressful and time-consuming his job is. Time management is what it takes, he feels. So he manages to fit it in despite a packed schedule of back-to-back appointments and meetings from early morning to well past midnight. “If you understand the value of life and fitness and want to keep yourself fit, you will certainly take time out for yourself,” he says.

On official engagements, he plays a rally of badminton, volleyball or table tennis, literally kicks off football matches or throws the javelin or shot-put with felicity. “It depends on the group of people I am interacting with. The time and place do not matter to me for any kind of physical activity. I could be in my drawing room in between two appointments doing sit-ups and push-ups or stretching and twisting. Or I may be mowing my lawn, jogging or cycling,” says the three-time MP. On days he gets lucky with time, he hits the gym, where he runs on the treadmill and does some light weights or waist-training. He always takes the stairs, no matter where.

In the zone

Hailing from the mountainous landscape of Nafra in Arunachal Pradesh, being active comes naturally to him. “Negotiating the rugged terrain gives you the impetus,” says Kiren, who has also represented the State in various sports. Over the years, he’s collected newspaper clippings of records of events and athletes from the 1900 Olympic games in Paris to the 2016 one in Rio de Janeiro.

From Usain Bolt and Carl Lewis to Pele, Maradona and Muhammad Ali, he says he draws his inspiration from all, in order to remain fit. The only time he gained weight was when he got elected as MP for the first time in 2004. “I was bloating with more than 10 extra kilos and realised it wasn’t doing me any good.” Fond of tasty food, Kiren says he did not push anything off the table but limited his choice to less fried and more boiled foods, and started working out regularly. “Only my craving for jalebis remains unconquered, and that means extra hard work later,” he laughs.

A month ago, he smashed the bottle cap challenge with a back-spin kick and showed he was as fit as Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who did it blindfolded. It’s made his appeal universal. “I receive messages from hundreds of youths daily, who tell me they are inspired by my workouts and feel if a minister can do it, they can too.”

Family package

Kiren is backed by his health-conscious family that feeds off his enthusiasm. While his wife recharges with yoga, his son, 13, plays tennis, and his eight-year-old daughter has taken to swimming. Fitness is not about how fat or thin you look, but how disciplined you are, he says. With visible high energy and always standing tall, Kiren says, “There are several ways to recharge, but we need to create meaningful routines to set the tone for the body.”

He goes around urging all, including his colleagues in the Parliament, to play at least one sport. #Khelogetohkhiloge, (you will blossom if you play) is what he advocates. “Unless we treat our body right, life will be no fun,” he says.