Miners health body merged with National Institute of Occupational Health

The National Institute of Miners’ Health (NIMH), an autonomous institute under the Ministry of Mines (MoM), has been dissolved and merged with the ICMR-National Institute of Occupational Health (NIOH), Ahmedabad, under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoH&FW), with all assets and liabilities, as per a Cabinet decision announced on Wednesday.

“All the employees of NIMH will be absorbed in NIOH in the similar post/pay scale as the case may be and their pay be protected. NIMH, ICMR, NIOH, MoM and Department of Health Research (DHR), MoH&FW will take actions required for effecting dissolution and merger/amalgamation of NIMH with NIOH,” said a government release.

It said the merger would enhance expertise in occupational health and management of public money.

