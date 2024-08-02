Mental health matters: the psychological pressures of UPSC preparation

The recent flooding of the basement of a coaching institute in Delhi has drawn our attention to the precarious living conditions of UPSC aspirants. While the tragic event has highlighted several systemic lapses, it also alludes to the gruelling journey countless students embark on while facing academic and economic pressures. These pressures end up taking a toll on their mental health. As per the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB)’s ADSI report 2021, an alarming 35 students end up taking their lives every day. Lokniti-CSDS data reveals that about a quarter of UPSC aspirants know someone who has either harmed themselves or attempted to commit suicide due to pressure.

Reasons for overwhelming pressure

The academic rigour required for clearing the UPSC examinations is daunting. The syllabus is vast and aspirants end up studying 10-12 hours a day, sacrificing sleep, a social life and sometimes, even basic self-care. The perpetual need to stay updated with current events adds to the burden, creating a vicious cycle of stress. In fact, our data reveals that nearly half of the students have been frequently experiencing self-induced pressure. This is further compounded by an anxiety of under-performance, which was reported by one in every three aspirants. Fierce competition and expectations from family members can add to this burden. About one-third of the students reported that they have ‘often’ or ‘sometimes’ experienced peer pressure (36%), while another quarter cited family pressure in a similar vein (24%) (Table 1).

Economically, the stakes are high. Many aspirants come from humble backgrounds, making the preparation process a significant financial investment. In our study, a significant number of students come from low-income groups. Data indicates that less than one sixth (15%) of the aspirants have a monthly family income between ₹30,000 and ₹50,000, while close to two of every 10 (17%) of the students’ families earn less than ₹30,000. It is also important to note that another one sixth (16%) of UPSC aspirants have a farmer as the main earner, and a little less than one in every 10 (6%) come from families with skilled or semi-skilled workers as the main earners. These conditions are bound to trigger strong aspirations. As a result, students belonging to lower income groups were more likely to cite a good salary as the primary motive for choosing UPSC as a career path than those who have a higher family income (14% with a monthly income of less than ₹20,000 versus 5% with ₹50,000 and above).

Coaching fees further exacerbate financial pressures. Data indicates that close to half (43%) of the aspirants spend ₹1 to ₹2 lakh annually on coaching, 29% spend ₹2 to 3 lakh, while only 5% spend more than ₹3 lakh. Additional costs for housing, meals, stationery, and transport can again become cumbersome. While a majority reported having received financial support from home, one fifth (20%) of the students found it insufficient. To cover the shortfall, three in 10 students engaged in part-time jobs, while 8% offered tuitions. About 20% have borrowed money and one seventh (14%) manage by cutting costs. Only one sixths (16%) turn to their parents for additional funds. This pressure was significantly more pronounced for students from low-income families.

Recent paper leaks of the NEET and UGC NET have heightened stress about the integrity of exams. While a large number of students have said that these alleged paper leaks were planned (NEET – 63%, UGC NET – 45%), it does create anxiety about the possibility of a paper leak for the UPSC exam as well. When asked about their degree of worry, one in every three UPSC aspirants expressed the fear of a possible leak, with less than one in every five (19%) students worrying ‘a lot’. Moreover, the pressure to succeed is so intense that one seventh (14%) of the students say that they have to clear the exam no matter what, whereas another 2% plan to work part time to prepare for re-examination.

Impact on mental health

The relentless pressure to succeed, compounded by the fear of disappointing family and friends can lead to a host of complications impacting mental health. When asked about their experiences with stress, loneliness, and fear of underperformance, six in 10 (60%) aspirants reported having feelings of loneliness, while seven in 10 experienced stress and fear of poor performance (Table 2).

It was important for us to distinguish whether these high levels of stress were pre-existing or a result of UPSC preparations. In a bid to understand this, we asked the aspirants about their experiences.

Majority of aspirants reported an increase in nervousness, frustration, loneliness, fear, anger and sadness since starting their preparation (Table 3).

In fact, over half the students indicated that these emotions have increased, except for anger, which was reported by four in 10 students. Although there was no significant change in feelings of depression and jealousy, a substantial proportion of students — three in 10 for each emotion — reported that these feelings had increased since the start of UPSC preparations.

Regarding their overall mental health, four in 10 students reported improvement compared to before they started preparing for UPSC. This positive change could be due to many factors like personal growth, a set routine, and motivation from being surrounded by like-minded peers with same goals. Three in 10 UPSC aspirants reported a worsening of their mental health, while two in 10 indicated that there has been no change in their mental health. (Table 4).

Various coping mechanisms

Having a strong support system is crucial to managing stress. A majority of the aspirants reported having a confidant whom they could share their feelings with. However, one in every five (22%) indicated lacking such support.

Students cope with pressures in various ways. When asked how they de-stress during times of extreme stress, four in every 10 (38%) reported that they watch web series, TV, or listen to music. Three in 10 engage in physical exercises or meditation, while a similar proportion reach out to a family member for support. One sixth (17%) of students reported that they go to sleep when facing extreme stress. While the majority has resorted to healthy coping mechanisms, some students used methods that can have a detrimental impact on their mental health. Among them, one in every 10 (10%) resumed studying when stressed. While this may help deal with immediate anxiety, it can have debilitating effects in the longer run. Similarly, 6% indicated that they resort to smoking or alcohol. A matter of concern is that, while most students have used different ways to cope, 2% of aspirants said that they do not know how to handle stress at all (Table 5).

When students are unable to cope with stressful situations, they approach a mental health professional. Alarmingly, the burden has mounted so much for students that one in every five (19%) felt the need to speak to a therapist since starting UPSC preparations. But only 6% actually ended up visiting one (Table 6).

For others, concerns such as affordability, fear of being judged, lack of access became a hurdle in reaching out, while others had a preference to manage issues independently.

Similarly, needing medical prescription like sleeping pills or anti-depressants also allude to a deteriorating mental health. One in every 10 respondent agreed to have taken each of them, since they started preparations.

The journey of cracking the UPSC exams is undeniably challenging, demanding dedication and resilience. However, the psychological toll it takes on the students cannot be ignored. Addressing mental health challenges through self-care, support systems, and professional help is very important. Recognising the importance of mental health is the first step towards ensuring that aspirants are not only academically prepared but also mentally resilient.

Suhas Palshikar is chief editor of Studies in Indian Politics. Vibha Attri and Devesh Kumar are researchers at Lokniti-CSDS.