Meet flags rising mental health issues during pandemic

Photo for representation.   | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The need for addressing the rising mental health disease burden during the COVID-19 pandemic was flagged during a virtually-held international conference organised on Thursday by the Union Social Justice and Empowerment Ministry along with the University of Melbourne.

Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurated the conference and spoke about the government’s recent initiatives, including setting up the National Institute of Mental Health Rehabilitation at Sehore in Madhya Pradesh and launching the Kiran helpline for mental health.

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD) secretary Shakuntala Gamlin said there was a need for a “focused attention for addressing the increasing incidence of mental health issues,” a Ministry statement said.

Australian High Commissioner Barry O’Farrell “stressed the need for taking up joint initiatives by both the governments through their respective institutes to promote research in the rehabilitation sector, including mainstreaming of persons with mental illness,” the statement said.

