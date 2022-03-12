More Than Just Surgery: Life lessons beyond the O.T. review: The healing touch

Tracing India’s surgical history through the memoirs of a pioneering doctor

For reasons unknown, until recently, there were relatively few autobiographies by pathbreaking Indian doctors. Ergo, this memoir by Tehemton Udwadia is a most welcome one. Udwadia has been a general and gastrointestinal surgeon in Mumbai for about six decades. It would not be an exaggeration to state that almost every Indian surgeon (and doctors from other fields) are aware of him and his achievements — he is, after all the pioneer of laparoscopic surgery in India. Laparoscopic surgery forms an important part of this book, which has been written for a general readership, but there is more than just that.

Essential lessons

​Udwadia follows a fairly linear account of the first half of his captivating life​ before going on to elaborate on his crusade for laparoscopic surgery and using it as a springboard for his views on surgical health care, especially of impoverished citizens of our country. Indeed, the last four chapters of this book stand out and could well be read by young impressionable people in any field, for the lessons they impart. After all, the five essential requirements to make a good surgeon (honesty, humility, empathy, passion, leadership), as well as many aphorisms, apply to all branches of medicine and life. This, of course, is in the background of immense dedication — he informs us that at the beginning of his surgical career, he took thread from the operation theatre and tied knots on his chair at home till “my fingers couldn't move and the back of the chair looked like a white wig”. The relevance of research — much neglected in India — and the need for self-reliant thinking is a constant mantra.

Some incidents stand out, like his father, a GP (and his role model), illustrating by example, the importance of finding the fine balance of maintaining a patient's self-respect while coming to his succour. Udwadia’s puckish sense of humour is revealed in an episode with a surgeon with a colonial mindset in England.

Importance of mentors

The importance of mentors is crystal clear as Udwadia explains repeatedly how his stints with Dr. Prafulla Kumar Sen, the cardiac surgeon at KEM Hospital in Bombay in the 1950s and 1960s changed his life. On his part, he is generous when he doles out credit to his family, colleagues and his students (many of whom he names) for his successes. More importantly, he doesn’t name those (even though many have now passed away) who condemned him for his unconventional views, which are now known to have been right.

I would have liked to know more. There is no mention of his being awarded the Padma Shri and later, the Padma Bhushan — or indeed, the OBE. What were the difficulties that he faced in dealing with the bureaucracy in a public hospital? How did he tackle them? As perhaps happens with most such books, I believe that a medical audience would appreciate it better. There are phrases (such as honorary surgeon — a term possibly unique to the teaching system in Mumbai) which would leave the lay reader askance. Despite these minor foibles, More Than Just Surgery is a perfect example of what Longfellow informs us, that lives of great men can inspire us to leave footprints on the sands of time.

More Than Just Surgery: Life lessons beyond the O.T. ; Tehemton Erach Udwadia, Ebury Press/PRH, ₹799.

The reviewer is a pathologist based in Bengaluru.