All India Institute of Ayurveda launches 6-week programme for Ayurveda Day

Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda announced as the theme for the year

Bindu Shajan Perappadan New Delhi:
September 13, 2022 00:00 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Picture used for representational purposes only. File photo: Special Arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), under the Ministry of Ayush, on Monday launched the Ayurveda Day 2022 programme.

AIIA has been chosen as the nodal agency for driving the Ministry’s mandate for Ayurveda Day this year. The theme for the celebration is Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda

Ayurveda Day curtain raiser for the six-week long programme (September 12-October 23) saw the virtual presence of Minister of Ayush Sarabananda Sonawal.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ministry celebrates Ayurveda Day every year on Dhanvantari Jayanti. This year, it will be celebrated on October 23, in collaboration with all the Ministries and departments of Government of India so that every person of the nation is made aware of traditional system of medicine.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
ayurveda
health
New Delhi
medicine (education)
alternative medicine

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app