All India Institute of Ayurveda launches 6-week programme for Ayurveda Day

Picture used for representational purposes only. File photo: Special Arrangement

All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA), under the Ministry of Ayush, on Monday launched the Ayurveda Day 2022 programme.

AIIA has been chosen as the nodal agency for driving the Ministry’s mandate for Ayurveda Day this year. The theme for the celebration is Har Din Har Ghar Ayurveda

Ayurveda Day curtain raiser for the six-week long programme (September 12-October 23) saw the virtual presence of Minister of Ayush Sarabananda Sonawal.

The Ministry celebrates Ayurveda Day every year on Dhanvantari Jayanti. This year, it will be celebrated on October 23, in collaboration with all the Ministries and departments of Government of India so that every person of the nation is made aware of traditional system of medicine.


