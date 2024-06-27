Medical clowning: Meet the ‘Clown Doctors’ of Visakhapatnam who heal with laughter

Anantram Ganapati and Meenakshi Anantram’s medical clown names are Mumpi and Bonji. But for now, they smile at anyone they see at the Homi Bhaba Cancer Hospital at Agnampudi in Visakhapatnam and identify themselves as the ‘Clown Doctors’.

Children in the oncology wards of hospitals in the city laugh as the red-nosed Clown Doctors try to take their mind off the beeping of monitors and the murmur of medical consultations. Anantram and Meenakshi are the city’s medical clown couple, trained to bring joy and hope to people who are unwell, often the terminally ill.

In the sombre corridors of paediatric oncology wards in hospitals, a splash of colour and a burst of laughter can seem like an anomaly. Yet, medical clowning, an emerging facet of palliative care, is proving to be a powerful tool in improving the well-being of those undergoing treatment.

The Clown Doctors is an initiative of the Rohit Memorial Trust, which was founded by the couple in 2008 in memory of their elder son Rohit who succumbed to cancer. “Our lives’ journey has taught us several lessons; we realised we can create a positive impact on the lives of people going through a similar journey when we came across the concept of medical clowning,” says Anantram, a social scientist who has been a part of the Institutional Ethics Committee of the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital for the past few years.

Anantram underwent an online course on Palliative Care offered by the Stanford University, USA, where he learnt the basics. Later, he along with his wife Meenakshi, went through a basic course on make-up and use of props under the Mumbai-based Navy veteran Pravin Tulpule, who is popularly known as Happy, the Medical Clown.

Today, the couple along with their team of volunteers, are actively associated with three hospitals in Visakhapatnam – the Homi Bhaba Cancer Hospital, Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital and Apollo.

Dressed in a bright pair of ballooning striped pants, a flamboyant shirt, floppy shoes, and of course, a red nose, Meenakshi’s appearance is so striking, that everyone who passes her at Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital smiles.

Music and magic are an integral part of their acts. The clown couple also carries a harmonica or have a guitarist along so they can sing or jiggle to a silly song when needed. “The smiles and laughter instantly uplift the entire atmosphere of the hospital where doctors, nurses and caregivers deal with stressful situations round the clock,” says Meenakshi.

Medical clowning’s roots can be traced back to the late 20th century; it is inspired by the work of individuals like Patch Adams, who advocated for humour as a critical component of patient care. “This is particularly crucial in palliative care, where the focus shifts from curing to providing relief from the symptoms and stress of serious illness,” adds Meenakshi. The medical clowns engage with the families in providing emotional support and counselling, which are particularly significant with those in the paediatric oncology wards.

Anantram explains that when people — especially children — are hospitalised, it is tough to make them go through medical procedures. He engages with them in a way that lets them relax, open up, feel happy. It is much more than making a child laugh.

He recalls how a child who was refusing food for quite sometime, finally ate a whole meal when the Doctor Clowns were around.

Dr. Suman Das, senior radiation oncologist at Apollo Cancer Centre in Visakhapatnam, says that laughter reduces stress and anxiety. “Even when you are going on a lift in the hospital and somebody smiles at you, your mood instantly changes,” he says and adds: “Medical clowning is a concept that is quite popular in the geriatric and paediatric sections in the US; the concept is still not as common in India as most hospitals are not open to the idea,” he adds. However, recent initiatives and growing awareness are gradually paving the way for medical clowning to become a valuable complement to traditional medical treatments in India.

“In almost every visit, duty doctors and nurses thank us for lifting their mood. One ward security guard told us how she went home happy the day we visited as her job entailed being strict with patients and caregivers. All that we gave her was a hug and the opportunity to let her hair loose and dance with us!” says Anantram.

Mumbai-based healthcare clown and social entrepreneur Monica Santos says that hospitals are full of people who are looking for a cure. “Healthcare clowns brings a dose of humanity essential for that cure,” adds Monica, who was in Visakhapatnam some time ago as part of a theatre fest. A part of the Big Smiles NGO that has been working in India since 2016, Monica has been involved with the palliative care unit of Wadia Hospital in Mumbai and is also training a small group of people to be professional healthcare clowns.

Training is an essential component as it equips participants with the skills to engage with a nuanced approach, ensuring that their presence is therapeutic rather than intrusive.

Anantram and Meenakshi have also started training programmes for persons who are interested in medical clowning. “People can also volunteer with us where they don’t engage with patients but just dress up as clowns and accompany us to spread cheer,” adds Anantram. Sometimes, the best medicine is a hearty laugh shared in the company of a compassionate clown.

(To volunteer with Visakhapatnam’s Clown Doctors, contact 9949627222).

