Marathoners and fitness instructors in Visakhapatnam share their New Year goals

For 2024, my goal is to embrace a year-round running routine, to stay injury-free and prepare for new challenges as I gear up for my maiden full marathon this month in Mumbai. My fitness journey is not just about personal goals but also exploring fresh trails for our annual ultra trail race Ultribe Paderu. Running has become my constant companion, guiding me through the highs and lows of life. Training for the full marathon is a testament to the dedication and passion that fuels this incredible journey.

My journey as a runner dates back to my school days, but the true love for running blossomed in 2014 when I decided to quit smoking and seek a new, healthier addiction. Over the past decade, I’ve participated in numerous half marathons and ultra marathons. One of the most fulfilling experiences has been organising three editions of Ultribe Paderu and two editions of the Vizag Half Marathon. On a personal note, achieving my best timing of completing a half marathon in 1 hour and 38 minutes is a milestone I hold dear.

I’m dedicated to cultivating and reinforcing a vibrant community of fitness enthusiasts through Visakha Trail Running Association, a volunteer-driven initiative with a mission to inspire the people of Visakhapatnam to embrace running and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Yogeshwar Rao Vangada, founder of VTRA and race director of The Ultribe Paderu

Balancing work and life is crucial for a healthy lifestyle. That’s why, despite a busy schedule, I decided to incorporate fitness activities like tennis, cycling and running into my routine.

In 2023, I realised that running isn’t just about speed; it’s about strategy and planning. Inspired by older individuals participating in marathons, I sought guidance from a trainer and ran nine official half marathons in places like Kakinada, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Panchmarhi and Visakhapatnam. The well-organised events provided a sense of achievement and it was a joy running with thousands of people, each with their own story like someone trying to beat his own personal best or someone spreading awareness about cancer or soil conservation and animal protection.

For 2024, my goal is to keep running, practising, and improving every day. I plan to run my first full marathon on World Cancer Day on February 4 in Kolkata, paying tribute to the resilience of people with cancer.

In 2023, I was part of the Vizag Runner Society, an NGO promoting a healthy lifestyle in Visakhapatnam. The Sandhya Marine Vizag Marathon, organised by runners of the society, showcased the city’s beauty where the sea meets the mountains.

Dr Suman Das, radiation oncologist, Apollo Cancer Centre

Being an athlete all my life, my fitness goals revolve around raising the bar year after year. I am a national-level hockey player and also captained the Maharashtra hockey team, apart from representing my State in basketball. I started taking up sports when I was in class VI, thanks to a consistent push from my dad.

The one distinct memory I have during my fitness journey is when I came back to my pre-pregnancy strength (not weight). It took me nearly two years of working out to get there. And deadlift that bar! That was the best feeling ever.

Over the past couple of years, I have started to build a community where I am constantly trying to bust the myths and stereotypes women have about lifting weights. There is so much misinformation available online! I aim to educate and empower women about the importance of strength training with one-on-one sessions. And once you pick up that weight, there’s no going back. For anyone looking to start their fitness journey, my advice is to not complicate the process. The one resolution you need to make is to show up every day. Everything else will follow.

Martina Fernandes Dhanuka, fitness instructor and partner at Anytime Fitness Vizag

In 2024, I want to focus more on advanced yoga and pranayam. For cardio workouts, I dance; but for strengthening, better balance, alignment and flexibility I am focusing on yoga.

My fitness journey began when the weighing scales swung from 57 kilograms to 90 kilograms post childbirth. I turned to aerobics and Zumba to shed the extra weight. Over more than decade now, I am trying to create a community of fitness enthusiasts and initiate the process of making them comfortable with making exercising a way of life with a mix of music, dance, a bit of fun and laughter.

My advice for those looking to start their fitness journey would be to choose certified instructors for better training. In addition to walking, running, one should concentrate on strength training and flexibility. And for that yoga and pilates are the best.

Faiz Begum, owner and fitness instructor of Faiz Fitness Studio

