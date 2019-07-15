Here's an environment-friendly skincare routine with traditional ingredients

Tender coconut water

“Coconut water is composed of important sugars, electrolytes, minerals, amino acids, zinc, magnesium... so many great ingredients to help your skin remain healthy, hydrated and retain its natural glow. It also contains anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties to help fight against acne, and vitamins such as C, B, and K to promote anti-ageing,” says Dr Harshna Bijlani, skin expert and medical head of The AgeLess Clinic.

Easy picks: Sun Fluid Tender Coconut Water with Turmeric & Basil Leaf SPF 50 (Forest Essentials); Bio Coconut (Biotique)

Kaolin Clay

“Compared to fuller’s earth (multani mitti) that can dry the skin for some of us, Kaolin clay retains moisture and pulls out impurities to the surface just as effectively. Its absorptive properties make it perfect for daily facial cleansing for all skin types and ages,” suggests Aarushi Singhal, who sources Kaolin clay from Gujarat for her beauty brand, Blend It Raw Apothecary.

Easy picks: Kaolin Clay (Blend It Raw Apothecary); Kaolin Clay (Indus Valley Bio Organic)

Orange peel powder

“The citric acid present in oranges exfoliates the skin and dries out the acne. Orange peel powder is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, and can help remove tan and smoothen the skin,” suggests Dr Bharti Magoo of Golden Touch Clinic.

Easy picks: Orange Peel Powder (Nature’s Tattva); Bio Orange Peel Soap (Biotique)

Coffee

This stuff doesn’t just smell or taste heavenly, it’s great for your skin as well. “Coffee has anti-ageing, anti-pigmentation, de-puffing, anti-acne and diuretic benefits, making it a superstar skincare ingredient. This is due to the presence of antioxidants, polyphenols, chlorogenic acids, caffeine, and niacin,” says Dr Bijlani.

Easy picks: Coffee Scrub (Roots to Roses); Coffee Scrub (The Beauty Co)

Rice Powder

Korea swears by it and so did our ancient beauty healers. Rice powder is one of the most easily available beauty components out there, and yet, many a time, it goes unnoticed in the kitchen. “As rice powder is anti-inflammatory in nature, it can be used to absorb excess oil on your skin, as a soothing agent to aid sunburns, and as an anti-ageing ingredient as well,” says Dr Magoo.

Easy picks: Bulgarian Lavender & Black Rice (Juicy Chemistry); Natural Rice Scrub (Svayam)

Rose petals

Dried or fresh, rose petals can be used not just in teas and perfume sachets, but also as a remedy to your beauty problems. “Rose has antiseptic properties and acts as a healing agent for scars and blemishes. Plus, it can even-out your skin tone. According to Ayurveda, it can lend a calming effect on the skin when treating boils and eczema,” says Singhal.

Easy picks: Organic Rose Hydrosol (Blend It Raw Apothecary); Rosy Your Lip Therapist (Raw Beauty)

Raw sugar

Craving for a spa-like feel at home? Mix raw sugar with a few drops of olive/jojoba oil and use it as a skin polishing scrub to cure flaky lips or rough elbows. “Sugar has glycolic acid in it, which makes it a great beauty ingredient to fight blemishes, signs of ageing, and roughness of the skin,” suggests Dr Magoo.

Easy picks: Chocolate & Raw Sugar Polishing Scrub (Inatur); Sugar & Tamarind Deep Cleansing Soap (Kama Ayurveda)

Beetroot

Forget those highly-pigmented makeup products, this root vegetable can be used in multiple ways to boost your beauty. Drink its juice or mix the same with your homemade lip balm for a natural tint suggests Dr Bijlani. “Some of the nutrients that make it such a powerhouse of nutrients are carotene, calcium, iron, vitamin A, C, E, K, riboflavin and more,” she adds.

Easy picks: Beetroot and Tamarind Bar (Sugar Plum Soap Co); Skin Brightening Beetroot Face Pack (Tjori)