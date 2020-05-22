22 May 2020 14:16 IST

Delhi-based clinical nutritionist Lovneet Batra shares seven essentials for balanced hormones

1. Clean your environment

Stay away from parabens, BPAs in plastic, phthalates and other common toxins in everyday cosmetic and household cleaners. They mimic oestrogen and cause oestrogen dominance, which may lead to conditions such as endometriosis and breast cancer.

2. Clean your gut

The liver is the main organ responsible for metabolising oestrogen, so the gut and liver need to be kept in balance. The growth of bad bacteria is caused by sugar, processed foods, refined vegetable oils, stale food, and excessive alcohol and caffeine.

3. Load up on D and B vitamins and omega 3

These are common deficiencies, so it is important to get blood work done regularly. Natural sources of these vitamins include ghee for omega 3, lentils and whole grains for B vitamin, and an egg or supplementation for vitamin D. You can also take a sunbath during early morning hours for 20 minutes to boost vitamin D.

4. Add some herbs

Superfoods that help balance hormones include ashwagandha, mulethi, and seeds. Take 1/2 tsp ashwagandha at night with a cup of milk or almond milk. For mulethi, make a tea by boiling a few dry sticks in water and drink it in the morning on an empty stomach. In the first two weeks of your cycle, consume a tablespoon of flax, pumpkin seeds or peanuts. These three are beneficial even for for menopausal women as they are high in phytoestrogens. In the last two weeks of your cycle, eat sesame and sunflower seeds.

5. Stick to a high fibre diet

Get the fibre from of fruits and vegetable to keep your gut clear and to clear excess oestrogen.

6. Work on building muscle

Excessive fat will lead to hormonal imbalance, as fat cells also secrete oestrogen.

7. Try to reduce mental stress

Tension increases cortisol, prolactin and leads to imbalance between oestrogen and progesterone. It also depletes good hormones such as serotonin, dopamine and oxytocin.

