Long COVID impact study missing in the country: experts

COVID-19 is soon becoming a nightmare no one wants to revisit. But when rest of the world has been reporting about the impact of Long COVID on the populations leading to long-term health effects, few seem to be concerned about its impact here in India.

Serious research is underway in several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, China and others, on the effects of Long COVID on the brain, heart, sensory organs and other parts of the body being documented.

But, there does not seem to much headway in that direction in the country either by the government research agencies or hospitals (private too) here. As a result, no one knows what is happening within our population with regard to Long COVID.

“Once any person is infected with COVID, the antibodies will remain forever in the body though we may not know whether this is because of fresh or old infections. We definitely need to test patients for Long COVID. The government has all the data of patients admitted in hospitals during the pandemic — demographics and infection wise across the country,” points out former director of Indian Institute of Public Health-.Hyderabad G.V.S. Murthy.

Global studies have shown that those with Long COVID could be 25-30% of those infected and are suffering from “weakness or tiredness, sleepy towards late afternoon, depression, mental health and muscle weakness”. Chronic cough which is not seen in X-Rays and MRIs have also been reported, he says.

“The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) or the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), should have done follow-up studies. But, there appears to be no interest from the scientific or the professional angle,” he points out. Even the adverse reactions following vaccine usage are shrouded in mystery despite a registry being maintained, adds Dr. Murthy.

“The number of heart attacks have gone up in the United State and clinicians there are attributing it to Long COVID. Hospitals here have the data of those infected. A systematic follow-up study is necessary as we are likely to know more about other health complications,” says P. Reddana, professor at the University of Hyderabad’s School of Life Sciences.

Former CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) director and currently director of the Tata Institute for Genetics & Society, Rakesh Mishra says: “Long COVID is an issue. Unfortunately, I don’t think there is anything major or systematic happening here. There was also some follow up of vaccines with some parts of the study submitted, but a larger and sustained study of this kind is desirable.”

Dr. Mishra says such studies are crucial because Indians are “immunologically different” due to genetic or environmental factors and the population response to the virus and vaccines has to be monitored. “It is up to the regulatory authorities and clinicians to take up the initiative since they may have the data,” avers the top scientist.

A silver lining is that a long term study involving more than 10,000 individuals from various CSIR labs in the country has started which follows up a variety of clinical and biochemical health parameters. “I hope this study will continue to be supported for a prolonged period as it will be valuable for future of healthcare system in the country,” he adds.

