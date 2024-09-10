GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Long COVID impact study missing in the country: experts

Global studies have shown that those with long COVID could be 25-30% of those infected with Covid-19

Updated - September 11, 2024 01:32 pm IST - HYDERABAD

V Geetanath
V. Geetanath
File photograph used for representational purposes only

File photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: REUTERS

COVID-19 is soon becoming a nightmare no one wants to revisit. But when rest of the world has been reporting about the impact of Long COVID on the populations leading to long-term health effects, few seem to be concerned about its impact here in India.

Serious research is underway in several countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, China and others, on the effects of Long COVID on the brain, heart, sensory organs and other parts of the body being documented.

But, there does not seem to much headway in that direction in the country either by the government research agencies or hospitals (private too) here. As a result, no one knows what is happening within our population with regard to Long COVID.

All you need to know about Long Covid in India | In Focus podcast

“Once any person is infected with COVID, the antibodies will remain forever in the body though we may not know whether this is because of fresh or old infections. We definitely need to test patients for Long COVID. The government has all the data of patients admitted in hospitals during the pandemic — demographics and infection wise across the country,” points out former director of Indian Institute of Public Health-.Hyderabad G.V.S. Murthy.

Global studies have shown that those with Long COVID could be 25-30% of those infected and are suffering from “weakness or tiredness, sleepy towards late afternoon, depression, mental health and muscle weakness”. Chronic cough which is not seen in X-Rays and MRIs have also been reported, he says.

Long COVID puzzle pieces are falling into place – the picture is unsettling

“The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) or the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), should have done follow-up studies. But, there appears to be no interest from the scientific or the professional angle,” he points out. Even the adverse reactions following vaccine usage are shrouded in mystery despite a registry being maintained, adds Dr. Murthy.

“The number of heart attacks have gone up in the United State and clinicians there are attributing it to Long COVID. Hospitals here have the data of those infected. A systematic follow-up study is necessary as we are likely to know more about other health complications,” says P. Reddana, professor at the University of Hyderabad’s School of Life Sciences.

Mice study claims to have found long COVID’s ‘real’ perpetrator

Former CSIR-Centre for Cellular & Molecular Biology (CCMB) director and currently director of the Tata Institute for Genetics & Society, Rakesh Mishra says: “Long COVID is an issue. Unfortunately, I don’t think there is anything major or systematic happening here. There was also some follow up of vaccines with some parts of the study submitted, but a larger and sustained study of this kind is desirable.”

Dr. Mishra says such studies are crucial because Indians are “immunologically different” due to genetic or environmental factors and the population response to the virus and vaccines has to be monitored. “It is up to the regulatory authorities and clinicians to take up the initiative since they may have the data,” avers the top scientist.

A silver lining is that a long term study involving more than 10,000 individuals from various CSIR labs in the country has started which follows up a variety of clinical and biochemical health parameters. “I hope this study will continue to be supported for a prolonged period as it will be valuable for future of healthcare system in the country,” he adds.

Published - September 10, 2024 05:50 pm IST

Related Topics

Coronavirus / health / healthcare policy / medical research / human science

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.