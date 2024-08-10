Logistics issues need to be addressed before rollout of HPV vaccination programme: Nadda

Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda on Friday, August 9, 2024, said the government was actively considering the launch of the HPV vaccination programme as recommended by the National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group. The HPV vaccination is aimed at preventing cases of cervical cancer.

Responding to questions in the Lok Sabha, the Minister said certain issues related to logistics in the rollout of the HPV vaccination programme needed to be addressed.

"The first issue is about the single and double-dose vaccine. The indigenous vaccine, which we have prepared, is a double-dose vaccine and the vaccine, which is being supported by external agencies, is a single-dose vaccine," Mr. Nadda said.

The Health Minister said there were States that had taken initiatives on their own, a move that was welcomed by the Centre. States such as Sikkim and Punjab have already rolled out the HPV vaccination programme, he said. Punjab carried out the vaccination programme for a year-and-a-half when they got external support and then stopped it, he said.

"Yes, we have to roll out the programme because it is a national programme. It is a free-of-cost programme for every child. But for that, a cohort logistic system has to be developed and we are doing it," Mr. Nadda said.

Mr. Nadda said that 6,17,74,353 women have been screened and 76,652 women have been diagnosed with cervical cancer, of whom 67,424 are being treated at government facilities.