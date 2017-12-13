‘Living near a gym helps in staying trim’

Here is why you should consider living within a kilometre of physical activity facilities, such as gyms, swimming pools and playing fields. According to an observational study published in The Lancet Public Health, living close to a sports/activity facility could be linked in a positive manner to having a smaller waist circumferences, lower body mass index (BMI) and lower body fat percentages compared to people who have no exercise facilities nearby.

Living further away from a fast food outlet was also weakly associated with a smaller waist and lower BMI, as per the study which used 2006 to 2010 data from UKBiobank from people aged 40-70 years living in the U.K. The data included waist measurements from 4,01,917 people, BMI from 4,01,435 people, and body fat percentages from 3,95,640 people.

Link with eateries

The study looked at the number of physical activity facilities and fast food outlets near an individual’s home. The researchers accounted for a person’s demographic and socio-economic status.

Kate Mason, lead author from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, noted that policy makers should consider interventions aimed at tackling environments that were not conducive to good health.

“Around the world, urbanisation is recognised as a key driver of obesity, and certain features of neighbourhoods are likely to add to this, including a prevalence of fast food outlets and whether we have access to physical activity facilities. These aspects are often unequally distributed and might partly explain persistent social and geographical inequalities in obesity,’’ the author noted.

Access is key

The study found that people who had better access to physical activity facilities were less overweight than those who had access to fewer facilities. Compared to those who had very little access, people with at least six facilities nearby had a 1.22cm smaller waist circumference, a BMI 0.57 points lower, and a body fat percentage that was 0.81% lower, on average.

Compared with people living fewer than 0.5 kilometres from a fast food outlet, those living at least two km away had 0.26cm smaller waist circumference, and BMI and body fat percentage were also associated with proximity to a fast food outlet.

The authors meanwhile noted that the relationship between weight and proximity to these facilities is observational so the study cannot prove cause and effect. In addition, the study only looked at home neighbourhoods so it does not take into account fast food outlets and exercise facilities that people may be exposed to via their workplace or commuting route.